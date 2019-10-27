Stolen vehicle suspect, who triggered emergency response at Evergreen, still at large

Students and staff were asked to stay indoors Friday afternoon at The Evergreen State College in Olympia after a stolen vehicle suspect fled on foot onto campus property, according to those close to the situation.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, Evergreen police pursued the stolen vehicle near the 1,000-acre campus, which ultimately drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

The suspect fled on foot and was later tracked by a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9, Lt. Ray Brady said Sunday.

Although the Sheriff’s Office recovered the vehicle, which Brady described as a landscaping truck, the K9 track was unsuccessful. The suspect was thought to be still at large on Sunday, he said.

During the pursuit of the suspect, students and staff were asked to stay indoors for about 20 minutes, college spokeswoman Farra Hayes said Sunday.

The announcement to stay indoors was made via a public address system on the college campus, she said.