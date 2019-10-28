Lacey police investigate drive-by shooting

Lacey police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the area of 14th Avenue Southeast and Golf Club Road Southeast.

About 12:50 a.m. Monday, a vehicle passed a residence in the 4000 block of 14th Avenue and multiple shots were fired into it, Detective Jon Mason said Monday.

A family was home at the time, but no one was hurt, he said.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description. When the vehicle left the scene, it had a loud exhaust, Mason said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

They also haven’t determined if the suspect or suspects knew the residents at that address or whether it was random, he said.

Anyone with information or video about this incident is asked to call Lacey Detective Mike Caranto at 360-459-4333.