Restaurant inspections for Oct. 30

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

▪ Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Coffee Central 7141 Cleanwater Lane SW

Oct. 25: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Expired food worker cards. All employees must have current food worker cards on site. Renew at www.foodworkercard.wa.gov. Milk in under counter cold hold was 43-44 F. All TCS food being cold held must be kept at 41 F or below. Re-organize to maximize air flow. Wiping cloth sanitizer at 0 ppm. Sanitizer should be 50-100 ppm for surfaces. Re-make solution. Verify hose for filling up water is food grade. If not, purchase and use.

Bobby Jayz 1115 Washington St. SE

Oct. 24: 40 red; 3 blue

Comments: One worker with no current FWC. Email inspector copy within two weeks. Soup prepared for cooling was found covered. TCS foods that are cooled with shallow pan method must be in 2-inch amounts, uncovered until 41 F. Remove cover and cool in walk-in (CDI). Salad bar, many items like cottage cheese, sliced ham, were 50-53 F. Items in multiple cold holds were 42-45 F. Monitor temperatures in back two-door cold hold, as well as front glass cold hold. Adjust thermostats or service units as needed. Espresso stir sticks in cloudy 60 F water; per worker, sticks and container not washed, rinsed, sanitized until 2:30 p.m. Correction: Wash every four hours or ice.

My Thai Food Truck 1818 Fourth Ave. E

Oct. 24: 65 red; 5 blue

Comments: Hand washing sink blocked by dishes. Hhand washing sinks must be available at all times. Used ONLY for hand washing and stocked with soap and paper towels. Remove dishes (CDI). Eggs and cooked noodles found at room temperature. All TCS foods must be held at either 41 F or below (45 F eggs) or at 135 F or above. Move to cold hold (CDI). Hot holding temperature of cooked veggies was 124 F. TCS foods being hot held must be kept at 135 F or above. Rapidly re-heat to 165 F prior to holding at 135 F. Sprouts in cooler were 44 F. TCS foods being cold held must be kept at 41 F or below. Add ice to cooler for short term; for long term move to cold hold unit (CDI). Multiple foods stored in boxes on floor. Food must be kept at least 6 inches off of the ground to prevent contamination. Move items. NOTE: During the commissary inspection last week, we found no labeling of shelves (cooler and dry areas) as “My Thai.” Do this to correct.

Pho Pacific 5718 Pacific Ave. SE

Oct. 23: 85 red; 12 blue

Comments: Facility self closed; to re-open facility must demonstrate adequate working refrigeration (walk-in and prep unit). Person in charge (PIC) not in compliance with code and had incorrect answers to food safety questions. Risk factors not controlled. Correction: Ensure PIC is knowledgeable and in control of risk factors. PIC to retake WA FWC training before re-opening. Food worker cards unavailable for “helper/family members” after one month of working. Correction: Provide by Nov. 7. Supervise all food prep activities. Meat slicer not sanitized after use with raw meat. Food contact surfaces used with raw meat must be washed, rinsed and sanitized after use and before switching to other animal products. Take apart slicer and wash, rinse, sanitize. Repeat. Raw beef stored on top shelf in homestyle cold hold. Raw meat must be stored below and away from ready to eat foods. Move meat to bottom shelf once walk-in is operational. Multiple raw meats observed at room temperature. TCS foods must be kept under temperature control at all times. Move meat to cold hold unit immediately (CDI). Both cold hold units found between 43-50 F. TCS foods being cold held must be kept at 41 F or below. Repair walk-in, organize prep table and replace homestyle cold hold to ensure TCS foods are 41 F or below. Not using thermometers to ensure temperatures of TCS foods. Accurate thermometers must be used to regularly check temperatures of TCS foods. Use digital thermometers as part of active managerial control for TCS foods. All cold hold units not properly maintained and/or constructed to ensure temperature control. All equipment must be fully functioning commercial grade. Equipment used as it was designed. Repair walk-in, re-organize use prep table, replace homestyle unit. Utensils in standing water, strainers left on top of garbage. In-use utensils must be stored in a manner that prevents contamination. Remove all utensils and wash, rinse, sanitize them. Food from unapproved source. Foods prepared at home, food receipts unavailable for products (white fish, shipped/taped boxes of food, “taped” pickled lamb in jars). Correction: Provide food that has been prepared in an approved kitchen by approved methods. Maintain receipts and make available upon request. Remove from sale/service (CDI - removed from sale/service). Physical facilities not properly maintained. Shelving absent 6-inch clearance, storage area excessively unorganized with piles of items. Facility not maintained clean around drains and equipment. Correction: Provide shelving in storage areas, ensure 6-inch clearance from floor to allow for cleaning. Clean and maintain all areas of establishment. Inadequate lighting in ware washing area. Bulbs out. Correction: Provide adequate lighting in ware washing area. Repair and maintain. Consumer advisory may be required for pho soup, operator to provide food flow for pho soup before providing to customers. Ware washing must be conducted in approved location/sinks. Ware washing may not be conducted in food prep sink.

Wendy’s #110 526 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Oct. 18: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Thermometer in walk-in broken. All cold hold units must have accurate, easily readable thermometers in them. Replace immediately. I will check into eight-hour cheese holding practices.

Dairy Queen 1202 E Yelm Ave.

Oct. 18: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Counter wipe on counter on cook line had no detectable QAC sanitizer, not stored in sanitizer bucket between uses. Manager found nozzle dispenser had build-up, contributing to poor sanitizer. Correction: Move bucket closer to use site and store cloth in solution between uses.

McDonald’s 520 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Oct. 18: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Time as a public health control (TPHC) stickers not changed when required. When using TPHC, four hour destruction time must be labeled and followed and changed with new product. Change stickers (CDI). Contact Ecolab for report on dishwasher.

Gringo Maniac 4520 Intelco Loop SE

Oct. 17: 0 red; 12 blue

Comments: Contact sanitizer and dish washing sanitizer at or near zero. Must be maintained at 200-300 ppm QUAT. Also keep solution clear and clean. Food prep sink blocked with storage of bags and gloves. Keep clean and sanitized at all times. Floor has accumulation of grease and debris. Clean regularly.

Dingey’s Olympia Farmers Market

Oct. 17: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Keep perishable food out of home-style refrigerator. Like last year, spinach leaves (from bagged) not iced on sides; 1 inch down was 51 F. Corrected: Will ice completely up sides in future (for 41 F max). Also raw shell eggs were 51 F, will ice up sides in future.

No violations found

▪ Coffee Central (261 Israel Road SE)

▪ Curry-In-A-Hurry (Olympia Farmers Market)

▪ Salted Road Coffee (822 Eighth Ave. SW)