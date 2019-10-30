Local What’s Happening for Oct. 30

Thursday

Swantown Spookfest: The historic Swantown Inn & Spa will be invaded by some uninvited former residents for Halloween. Visit with the undead from 5 to 8 p.m. at the bed and breakfast, 1431 11th Ave. SE, Olympia.

Saturday

Holistic Health Fair: This event will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. The fair is sponsored by Center for Spiritual Living Olympia. Admission is $5, but children get in free. There will be over 25 vendors representing acupuncture, aromatherapy, hypnotherapy, chiropractic care, digestive relief, naturopathy, massage and yoga. There will even be an animal communicator who addresses pet issues. Information: office@cslolympia.org.

Homeless Response Plan draft strategy presentation: The city of Olympia’s Community Work Group is hosting a public workshop to discuss draft strategies for the Homeless Response Plan due out in early 2020. During earlier work, the Work Group heard from more than 700 community members through workshops, focus groups, listening sessions, online surveys, and community conversations. Now it is working to identify draft strategies and is seeking feedback. The workshop will run 9-11:30 a.m. in the commons at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW.

Country Dance with Live Music: Dance to the live music of Country Four & More band from 7-10 p.m. every first Saturday at South Union Grange Hall, 10030 Tilley Road SW. All ages welcome. Food available. Information: https://www.facebook.com/SouthUnionGrange860/

YWCA Olympia Womxn of Achievement: The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. in the student union building of South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The keynote speaker will be Ijeoma Oluo, the author of “So You Want to Talk About Race.” Honorees are Eileen Yoshina, Lily Campbell, Steffani Powell, Tonya S. Moore, Tye Gundel and Heartspark Press. Tickets are $65 for general admission, $50 for seniors or veterans, and $30 for students. All proceeds benefit YWCA Olympia. Information: 352-0593 or crsperr@ywcaofolympia.org.

Book release of “Downsizing: Living Large in a Small Home:” At 4 p.m. at Browser’s Bookshop, Tessa Smith of Artisans Group presents the book release of “Downsizing: Living large in a small house” written by author Sheri Koones. The book features two Artisans Group designed homes. Smith also will speak about how thoughtful design can make downsizing a liberating experience. Free.

The Story Starts Here Gala & Auction for Olympia Family Theater: The benefit runs 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Gwinwood Conference Center, 6015 30th Ave. SE, Lacey. Elizabeth Lord will emcee the event that includes live entertainment, a live auction, a raffle, cocktails, dinner and dessert. Tickets are $75, and advance purchase is recommended because of limited seating. Purchase tickets at http://olyft.org or 360-570-1638.

Tiny Homes Benefit Concert: Westminster Presbyterian Church will host this concert at 7 p.m. to support its new Hope Village of tiny homes. Westminster’s Chancel Choir will be joining with the choirs of First United Methodist Church of Olympia and The United Churches of Olympia to provide an evening of both sacred and secular music. A 20-person community handbell choir and solo pianists also will perform. A dessert reception will follow. A goodwill offering will be taken during the concert and all donations will go directly toward transitioning Olympia residents out of homelessness.

Brunch celebrates launch of The Art Resiliency Fund: The Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Foundation of Thurston County will host a brunch at 10 a.m. at Tugboat Annie’s, 2100 West Bay Drive NW, to celebrate the launch of the new fund designed to promote and maintain the artistic expressions of Thurston County residents. Tickets are $25 at brownpapertickets.com

Tuesday

Groundbreaking for the new Shelton/Mason County YMCA: The South Sound YMCA invites the community to join in a ceremonial groundbreaking event at 11 a.m. at the future site of the YMCA at 3101 Shelton Springs Road, Shelton. Phase One of the project includes a half-sized gym, health and fitness area, Kid Zone, space for community partners, and an outdoor activity pool that will be covered during the colder months for year-round programming. Information: www.southsoundymca.org

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.