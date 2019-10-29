Shelton man is arrested after speeding down I-5 at 111 miles per hour

A 24-year-old Shelton man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges over the weekend, including reckless endangerment, after he raced down I-5 at more than 100 miles per hour and wrecked his vehicle, charging documents show.

He was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

Thurston County Superior Court charging documents give the following account:

About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a Washington State Patrol trooper was working speed enforcement on northbound I-5 at milepost 106 in the Olympia area when the trooper “observed a sedan approaching from the rear at an extremely high rate of speed.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The trooper’s radar information later showed the Subaru Impreza was traveling at 111 miles per hour.

The trooper pursued the vehicle until both exited at Pacific Avenue.

“As I rounded the corner and the off-ramp straightened out, I observed the (Subaru Impreza) completely broadside, sliding sideways down the ramp,” the charging documents read. “The vehicle left the road off the left shoulder and flipped and rolled into the trees.”

Both the driver and his female passenger were not hurt, according to the charging documents.

The driver approached the trooper and both walked toward the patrol car.

“I’m a dumbass,” the Shelton man reportedly said.

He later provided a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol content was .146, or nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude police, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.