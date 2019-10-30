Tips led Lacey Police to hit-and-run suspect

Lacey Police Department posted Tuesday evening that citizen tips led them to a Dodge Ram suspected of driving erratically and causing multiple collisions earlier that day. Lacey Police Department

Tips led Lacey Police to a hit-and-run suspect police believe “played vehicle pinball” after exiting Interstate 5 at Sleater Kinney Road Southeast Tuesday morning, the department says.

In a Facebook post just before noon Tuesday, the Lacey Police Department asked for help finding a Dodge Ram that had lost its front grill, a headlight, and half a license plate frame.

The Ram and another vehicle had been “jockeying for position as they were passing each other using the shoulder and oncoming lanes,” according to the department’s post. The Ram rear-ended a vehicle on college Street Southeast, pushing it into another vehicle and totaling it, drove on to hit another vehicle on 3rd Avenue Southeast, and almost caused another collision on Golf Club Road Southeast.

About 7 p.m., the department posted that, thanks to tips, it had taken the driver into custody.