St. Peter nurses join other Providence bargaining groups in authorizing strike

Nurses at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, according to UFCW 21, the union representing the nurses.

Wednesday’s strike authorization vote followed similar votes at Providence hospitals in Spokane, Centralia, Walla Walla and Everett in recent days.

UFCW 21 represents about 1,200 nurses at Providence St. Peter.

The vote does not necessarily mean the nurses will go on strike, but it gives their bargaining team the authority to call a strike. Union spokesman Tom Geiger said members will now look to continue negotiating and would give 10 days notice if a strike is called.

Providence St. Peter nurses over the summer voted down a contract proposal that would have changed the way they get paid time off. Other sticking points in negotiations, which began in the spring, include pay increases and staffing levels.

The nurses’ previous contract expired Sept. 1. In a statement earlier this month, Providence said it was prepared to continue negotiating. Their next session is scheduled for Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, more than 65 percent of the 260 unionized Providence Centralia nurses voted to authorize a strike, The Chronicle reported. Negotiations there are set to continue Nov. 14.

The Centralia nurses contract expired June 25, according to the Chronicle.