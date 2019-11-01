Driver dead following single-car crash near Yelm

One person died in a single-car crash Thursday night south of Yelm, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 18500 block of Bald Hills Road Southeast near Clear Lake. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

An initial investigation showed the car went off the road and struck a stump. Speed was a factor, according to Lt. Ray Brady.