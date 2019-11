Local What’s Happening for Nov. 3

Saturday

Farmers Market changes to holiday hours: The change of season at The Olympia Farmers Market means fall and winter produce and artisan foods, handcrafted gifts and decorations – and reduced hours for the rest of 2019. The market will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. only on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, plus Dec. 23 and 24 for holiday shopping. The market will be closed Dec. 28 and 29 and will reopen at 10 a.m. Jan. 4, with regular weekend hours through March.

Monday

Fort Stevens Elementary School Veterans Night Out: Joint Base Lewis-McChord units will support this event at 5:30 p.m. at the Yelm school, 16525 100th Way SE.

Tuesday

Groundbreaking for the new Shelton/Mason County YMCA: The South Sound YMCA invites the community to join in a ceremonial groundbreaking event at 11 a.m. at the future site of the YMCA at 3101 Shelton Springs Road, Shelton. Phase One of the project includes a half-sized gym, health and fitness area, Kid Zone, space for community partners, and an outdoor activity pool that will be covered during the colder months for year-round programming. Information: www.southsoundymca.org

Wednesday

Washington’s Undiscovered Feminists: In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Seattle writer Mayumi Tsutakawa presents five “woman warriors” in the arts and journalism: pioneering photographer Imogen Cunningham, black American jazz musician Ruby Bishop, Chinese American artist Priscilla Chong Jue, leftist journalist Anna Louise Strong, and Native American linguist Vi Hilbert. This free event from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, is sponsored by Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau program. Information: www.humanities.org.

Robert A. Harvie Lecture Series: The Saint Martin’s University Robert A Harvie Lecture Series presents a screening of “Benevolence: A Journey from Prison to Home,” followed by a discussion with filmmaker Joanne Hershfield, at 5:30 p.m. in the Worthington Conference Center on the Saint Martin’s campus in Lacey. The film follows the journey of five women as they are released from prison and move onto Benevolence Farm in Alamance County, North Carolina. The event is free and open to the public. Information: cas@stmartin.edu

WSU Master Gardener volunteer training pre-orientation sessions: The 22-week training course will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on alternating Fridays from Jan. 17 through June 12, 2020. On completion of classroom work, graduates volunteer a minimum of 60 hours on community-based garden service projects. Tuition is $300 which covers all supplies and field trips. Payment plans are available as are a limited number of full or partial scholarships. To be considered for a training spot, you must complete an application and attend a pre-orientation session at the WSU Thurston County Extension Office, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, at one of the following times: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6; 6 p.m. Nov. 15; 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19; 6 p.m. Dec. 5; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; and 6 p.m. Dec. 19. Course spots are filled on a first come, first served basis: https://extension.wsu.edu/thurston/gardening/

Thursday

It’s the Art! Olympia Beer Advertising Art Show 2019: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation is putting on an art show featuring more than 50 original advertising artworks produced for the Olympia Brewing Company during the 1930s through 1950s. A similar show was held in 2017, but this show will feature different paintings that were meant to be translated into billboards. Interpretive text is displayed alongside each painting, and biographies of the artists are included where possible. The show will be up through Dec. 7 at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, but closed Thanksgiving. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted.

South Sound Anglers: The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Woodland Creek Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE., Lacey. This meeting will feature a guest speaker talking about chum fishing.

Friday

Friends Night Out in downtown Olympia: This celebration with arts, local food, shopping, and music runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants purchase a $15 passport and then visit the list of participating businesses that will stamp the passport and provide a gift. Proceeds from the passport sales go to Homes First, a nonprofit providing affordable rental homes for those who need them most. Purchase passports online or on Nov. 8 at The Popinjay or Sound and Vision. Information: 360-481-5010 or britk@redbarncommunications.com.

Author reading with Claire Rudy Foster: Foster will appear at 6 p.m. at Orca Books to read from their short story collection Shine of the Ever, which The Oprah Magazine called one of the “best LGBTQ books that’ll change the literary landscape in 2019.” Foster is from Portland. Free.

Saturday

League of Women Voters Action Workshop: The workshop runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Sen. Jeannie Darneille and former Sen. Karen Fraser will speak. There will be issue breakout sessions, and information about advancing the League’s legislative agenda. The $30 registration fee includes lunch and all materials; on-site/day-of-event registration fee will increase to $40. There is a reduced rate of $10 for those younger than 24. A limited number of scholarships are available; applications are due by noon Nov 5. Information and registration: https://lwvwa.org/event-3555812

A Second Time Around Thrift Store $5 a bag sale: This shop benefiting Lewis County Senior Centers is having a $5 a bag clothing sale. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop is at 749 S. Market Blvd, Chehalis. Information: 360-557-3113 or www.lewiscountyseniors.org

Longhouse Community Dinner: RSVP by Nov. 4 to attend this annual dinner and awards at 6 p.m. at The Evergreen State College’s longhouse. Public is welcome. Dinner is provided, but a $20 donation is suggested; children and elders eat free. Information: longhouse@evergreen.edu

Veterans Appreciation Banquet: The public is invited to attend the Knights of Columbus’ annual banquet at 6 p.m. in Hallen Hall at Sacred Heart Church, 812 Bowker St., Lacey. Social starts at 6 p.m. followed by traditional turkey buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for non-veterans, free for veterans. Reservations are required. For tickets and reservations, contact Tom Cofield at 253-906-4289 or cofield@centurylink.net or Sam Pellegrino at 360-259-7337 or sam@pellegrinoscatering.com.

