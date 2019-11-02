Lacey woman injured when vehicle hits elk in Pacific County

A Lacey woman was injured and taken to the hospital after the vehicle she was riding in struck an elk in Pacific County.

About 7 p.m. Friday, the 33-year-old woman was riding in a red Toyota Scion traveling north on US 101 near South Palix River Road when it struck an elk that was on the highway. She was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital in South Bend, about 15 miles north of the crash site.

The driver, a 36-year-old Olympia man, was not injured.