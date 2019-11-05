Local What’s Happening for Nov. 5

Tuesday

Groundbreaking for the new Shelton/Mason County YMCA: The South Sound YMCA invites the community to join in a ceremonial groundbreaking event at 11 a.m. at the future site of the YMCA at 3101 Shelton Springs Road, Shelton. Phase One of the project includes a half-sized gym, health and fitness area, Kid Zone, space for community partners, and an outdoor activity pool that will be covered during the colder months for year-round programming. Information: www.southsoundymca.org

Wednesday

Retirement reception for Olympia City Manager Steve Hall: Steve Hall is retiring this week, and the city is throwing a public reception to celebrate his 30 years of service to the city. The event runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers, 601 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia.

Washington’s Undiscovered Feminists: In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Seattle writer Mayumi Tsutakawa presents five “woman warriors” in the arts and journalism: pioneering photographer Imogen Cunningham, black American jazz musician Ruby Bishop, Chinese American artist Priscilla Chong Jue, leftist journalist Anna Louise Strong, and Native American linguist Vi Hilbert. This free event from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, is sponsored by Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau program. Information: www.humanities.org.

Robert A. Harvie Lecture Series: The Saint Martin’s University Robert A Harvie Lecture Series presents a screening of “Benevolence: A Journey from Prison to Home,” followed by a discussion with filmmaker Joanne Hershfield, at 5:30 p.m. in the Worthington Conference Center on the Saint Martin’s campus in Lacey. The film follows the journey of five women as they are released from prison and move onto Benevolence Farm in Alamance County, North Carolina. The event is free and open to the public. Information: cas@stmartin.edu

WSU Master Gardener volunteer training pre-orientation sessions: The 22-week training course will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on alternating Fridays from Jan. 17 through June 12, 2020. On completion of classroom work, graduates volunteer a minimum of 60 hours on community-based garden service projects. Tuition is $300 which covers all supplies and field trips. Payment plans are available as are a limited number of full or partial scholarships. To be considered for a training spot, you must complete an application and attend a pre-orientation session at the WSU Thurston County Extension Office, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, at one of the following times: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 6; 6 p.m. Nov. 15; 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19; 6 p.m. Dec. 5; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9; and 6 p.m. Dec. 19. Course spots are filled on a first come, first served basis: https://extension.wsu.edu/thurston/gardening/

Capital City Newcomers: The general meeting and luncheon will be from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Pellegrinos Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road, Tumwater. Alice and Steven Miller will tell stories about women in service. There will be a display of service and military uniforms. Cost for luncheon is $17. Reservations required: 360-709-0707.

Labor & Industries Veterans event: Joint Base Lewis-McChord units will support the veterans ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Washington state Department of Labor & Industries, 7273 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater.

Thursday

It’s the Art! Olympia Beer Advertising Art Show 2019: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation is putting on an art show featuring more than 50 original advertising artworks produced for the Olympia Brewing Company during the 1930s through 1950s. A similar show was held in 2017, but this show will feature different paintings that were meant to be translated into billboards. Interpretive text is displayed alongside each painting, and biographies of the artists are included where possible. The show will be up through Dec. 7 at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, but closed Thanksgiving. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted.

South Sound Anglers: The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Woodland Creek Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE., Lacey. This meeting will feature a guest speaker talking about chum fishing.

Friday

Friends Night Out in downtown Olympia: This celebration with arts, local food, shopping, and music runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants purchase a $15 passport and then visit the list of participating businesses that will stamp the passport and provide a gift. Proceeds from the passport sales go to Homes First, a nonprofit providing affordable rental homes for those who need them most. Purchase passports online or on Nov. 8 at The Popinjay or Sound and Vision. Information: 360-481-5010 or britk@redbarncommunications.com.

Author reading with Claire Rudy Foster: Foster will appear at 6 p.m. at Orca Books to read from their short story collection Shine of the Ever, which The Oprah Magazine called one of the “best LGBTQ books that’ll change the literary landscape in 2019.” Foster is from Portland. Free.

Saturday

League of Women Voters Action Workshop: The workshop runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Sen. Jeannie Darneille and former Sen. Karen Fraser will speak. There will be issue breakout sessions, and information about advancing the League’s legislative agenda. The $30 registration fee includes lunch and all materials; on-site/day-of-event registration fee will increase to $40. There is a reduced rate of $10 for those younger than 24. A limited number of scholarships are available; applications are due by noon Nov 5. Information and registration: https://lwvwa.org/event-3555812

A Second Time Around Thrift Store $5 a bag sale: This shop benefiting Lewis County Senior Centers is having a $5 a bag clothing sale. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop is at 749 S. Market Blvd, Chehalis. Information: 360-557-3113 or www.lewiscountyseniors.org

Longhouse Community Dinner: RSVP by Nov. 4 to attend this annual dinner and awards at 6 p.m. at The Evergreen State College’s longhouse. Public is welcome. Dinner is provided, but a $20 donation is suggested; children and elders eat free. Information: longhouse@evergreen.edu

Veterans Appreciation Banquet: The public is invited to attend the Knights of Columbus’ annual banquet at 6 p.m. in Hallen Hall at Sacred Heart Church, 812 Bowker St., Lacey. Social starts at 6 p.m. followed by traditional turkey buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for non-veterans, free for veterans. Reservations are required. For tickets and reservations, contact Tom Cofield at 253-906-4289 or cofield@centurylink.net or Sam Pellegrino at 360-259-7337 or sam@pellegrinoscatering.com.

Chehalis Tribal Loan Program fundraiser: Each year, the Chehalis Tribe loans its members thousands of dollars start small businesses, improve their homes or get out of debt. This year’s fundraiser for its loan fund is at 6 p.m. at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester. Individual tickets cost $75. The event includes a feast of traditional foods, a dessert dash, a silent auction, raise the paddle and a keynote address from musician and storyteller Swil Kanim.The Chehalis Canoe Family also will make an appearance. Information: https://www.chehalistribe.org/event/chehalis-tribal-loan-fund-fundraiser/

Delphi Craft & Swap Meet: New and pre-owned treasurers will be sold from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McLane Grange, 931 Delphi Road SW. Coffee is free to shoppers. A bake sale benefits local families in need. Information: Contact Eladice at 360-866-7254 to reserve a table or go to Mclanegrange.org

Sunday

St. John’s Episcopal Office of Compline: At 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church offers the Office of Compline, the last service of the day of sung prayers, hymns, and anthems by candlelight. The Compline Choir stands around the font singing without accompaniment into the darkened church during this ancient contemplative prayer service. Following a short break, Nick Carlson will play St. John’s Schlicker Pipe Organ. St. John’s Episcopal Church is at 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia

IWW presentation and concert: The Industrial Workers of the World labor union will host a presentation “The IWW Today” at 2 p.m. at the Centralia Train Depot, 210 Railroad Ave. Dave Tucker, IWW executive board member, will speak about the status of the IWW globally, current organizing efforts in North America, and the union’s future. Then at 7:30 p.m., the union will host a free “Fanning the Flames of Discontent” concert at the train depot. Songwriters Linda Allen, Mark Ross and Jess Grant will perform. Both events mark the 100th anniversary of the Centralia Tragedy, a conflict between the American Legion and the IWW during a parade celebrating the first anniversary of Armistice Day. Six people died. Information: https://www.iww.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/716233638879824/

Monday

Veterans Day ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda: At 11 a.m., the Thurston County Veterans Council will host the Veterans Day ceremony at the state Capitol Rotunda. Speakers will be Congressman Denny Heck, American Legion Washington Department Commander Bob Clark, and Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet. The Washington State American Legion Band will play. This year’s ceremony will honor the Veterans Services Organizations providing assistance and support to Active Duty Service, Reservist, and National Guard members and families, as well as retirees and veterans. Information: 360-813-4444 or TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.

Ceremony at the state Vietnam War Memorial: Beginning at 12:30 p.m., members of the Sacajawea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will read every name engraved on the wall, and end with the pinning of every veteran in attendance or the family member who represents their missing soldier. The DAR says “It does not matter where the military chose to use your services during the Vietnam War. If you served, you are eligible to receive this tribute from The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration office in Washington DC.”

Yelm Veterans Day ceremony: American Legion Post 164 and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will support this ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Yelm Public Cemetery, 11540 Cemetery Road SE, Yelm. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/428824531113072/

Intro to Wobbly Organizing workshop: Seattle’s general membership branch of the International Workers of the World will conduct a workshop on running a worker-led union campaign at 3 p.m. at the Centralia Train Depot, 210 Railroad Ave. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/533789180517225/

Silk wall exhibition at SPSSC’s Gallery: Beginning Monday, SPSCC will welcome Eun-Kyung Suh’s “Stay” exhibition to The Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts. Suh is a professor of 3D art at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.Suh’s work explores the historical and modern meanings of wall. Suh’s silk walls include transferred maps of areas and lost homes along the Green Line of the Israeli West Bank Wall. The exhibit will be open to the public through Dec. 13, and a special opening exhibition and artist talk will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Admission is free. The Gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Forum on US intervention in the 21st Century: The Olympia Anti-Intervention Coalition will present a forum and discussion about US Foreign Policy from 7-9 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave., Olympia. Speakers will include Larry Mosqueda, faculty emeritus from The Evergreen State College, and Cindy Domingo, a Seattle human tights sctivist who was recently awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service by the Metropolitan King County Council. A Q&A and discussion will follow. The group will also plan future events, including its first meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at 115 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Information: contact Larry Mosqueda at lmosqueda@comcast.net or Peter Bohmer at peterbohmer@gmail.com.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.