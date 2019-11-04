Fatal crash under investigation, West Bay Drive closed

Police in Olympia say two people died after their car went over an embankment Monday along West Bay Drive Northwest.

The single-car crash was reported shortly after 12 p.m. Police say a man and a woman, both in their 70s, were in the car when it left West Bay Drive, went through a fence and down a 10-foot embankment on the east side of the road.

This happened on the 1400 block of West Bay Drive near the former Reliable Steel site, north of West Bay Park.

About three blocks of West Bay Drive were expected to remain closed for most of the afternoon while police investigate.