Restaurant inspections for Nov. 6

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

▪ Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Arepa Latin Street Food I

4509 Lacey Blvd. SE

Oct. 30: 45 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper hand washing. Operator placed gloves on without washing hands first. Correction: Properly wash hands as required when required (CDI - re-washed). Inadequate hand washing facilities. Basin unavailable, frozen bananas and pan in hand sink basin. Correction: Make hand sink available at all times. Prevent potential contamination. Improper cold holding of foods time/time controlled for safety (TCS). Diced tomatoes, double stacked above full 50 F, sliced tomatoes in top of prep unit 45 F. Correction: Ensure TCS foods are maintained at or below 41 F in cold holding (CDI - rapid chill).

Mexican Food El Itacate

8910 Martin Way E

Oct. 29: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper hand washing. Operator placed gloves on without washing hands after changing tasks. Correction: Prevent potential contamination by hands. Properly wash hands as required when required (CDI - washed).

PA Station

3505 Pacific Ave. SE

Oct. 29: 10 red; 7 blue

Comments: Items in glass door cold hold were 49 F. All TCS foods being cold held must be kept at 41 F or below. Discard items and monitor temperatures daily going forward. Items in walk-in stored on floor, leading to infrequent cleaning. All food items should be 6 inches off of the ground to facilitate cleaning. Move and clean floors.

Shari’s Restaurant

3425 Pacific Ave. SE

Oct. 29: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Hand washing sink near ware-washer has no paper towels. All hand washing sinks must be stocked with soap and paper towels. Refill immediately (CDI). Thermometers missing in multiple cold hold units. All cold hold units must have accurate, easily readable thermometers in them. Replace as soon as they arrive. No test strips available. Test strips must be readily available for testing ware washer and sanitizer buckets. Obtain from Ecolab or supplier immediately.

Bailey’s IGA (Food Service Establishment)

10333 Highway 12 SW

Oct. 28: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: Chowder cooling in covered, deep pan in walk-in. TCS foods must be rapidly cooled in 2-inch amount, uncovered until 41 F or below. Re-heat to 165 F prior to properly cooling (CDI). Food in walk-in stored in metal trays on ground. All food must be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Move product (CDI).

Bailey’s IGA (Grocery Stores and Confectioneries)







10333 Highway 12 SW

Oct. 28: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Bagged salads and ranch were 50 F. TCS foods being cold held must be kept at 41 F or below. Adjust thermostat or service unit.

Highway 12 Espresso

9525 Highway 12 SW

Oct. 28: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Hand washing station had bucket in it. Hand washing sinks must be used only for hand washing and kept free of utensils or equipment. Remove bucket (CDI). No thermometer available for egg cooking temperatures. Accurate thermometers must be available for verifying cooking temperatures. Purchase and use for egg product. Bleach wiping bucket has no sanitizer. Use bleach concentration of 50-100 ppm for surfaces. Re-made solution (CDI).

El Taco Amigo #2

3720 Pacific Ave. SE

Oct. 16: 30 red; 0 blue

Comments: Raw meats next to each other and above canned soda. Raw meat must be separated by species and below ready-to-eat foods. Move raw meat (CDI). Hot holding temperatures of rice and cooked veggies were 105-118 F. All hot held TCS foods must be kept at 135 F or above. Rapidly re-heat to 165 F before holding at 135 F (CDI).

No violations found

