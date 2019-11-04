Local
Does your nonprofit need a Light of Hope during the holidays?
The Olympian is getting read for its annual Light of Hope listing.
The list is made up of submissions from local nonprofits that could use a few things around the holidays -- for their organizations and for their clients. The hope is that our readers will step up and provide some of those things.
If you are affiliated with a local nonprofit service provider that serves people in need, please urge the organization to participate in our annual listing. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 18. The list will be published in the Sunday, Dec. 1 edition of the paper and be posted online.
To participate, nonprofits need to fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1MqzWGz5P7LmVpn2y9SJMWQWgiZyLK6lejmOjtBJ9dVU/edit
Here’s a link to last year’s Light of Hope listing as reference: https://www.theolympian.com/news/local/article222413075.html
