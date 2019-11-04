Does your nonprofit need a Light of Hope during the holidays?

The Olympian’s Light of Hope is coming up soon. Does a nonprofit you know need help serving its clients during the holidays? Let us know. AP file photo

The Olympian is getting read for its annual Light of Hope listing.

The list is made up of submissions from local nonprofits that could use a few things around the holidays -- for their organizations and for their clients. The hope is that our readers will step up and provide some of those things.

If you are affiliated with a local nonprofit service provider that serves people in need, please urge the organization to participate in our annual listing. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 18. The list will be published in the Sunday, Dec. 1 edition of the paper and be posted online.

To participate, nonprofits need to fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1MqzWGz5P7LmVpn2y9SJMWQWgiZyLK6lejmOjtBJ9dVU/edit

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s a link to last year’s Light of Hope listing as reference: https://www.theolympian.com/news/local/article222413075.html