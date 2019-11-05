Coroner IDs couple who died in West Bay Drive crash

A couple who died Monday afternoon on West Bay Drive have been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Morton S. James, 75, and Alice J. James, 77, died about noon Monday after their SUV crashed in the 1400 block.

The couple were headed down their driveway, which is perpendicular to West Bay Drive, when they somehow lost control, crossed the street and went down a steep embankment.

Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said the front of the SUV hit the ground first, then rolled over onto its top.

West Bay Drive was closed for about four hours after the crash.

Lower said newer vehicles have computer information that can be analyzed to determine the cause of the crash.