Capital High School ‘locked out’ Tuesday after rumors about weapon

The exterior doors of Capital High School were locked Tuesday after a former student was escorted off campus.

The former student’s presence generated “unsubstantiated rumors that this individual had a weapon on campus,” according to Olympia School District, which released information about the lockout to parents Tuesday afternoon.

Olympia police were notified, the district said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to initiate a lockout,” district officials said. “During a lockout, school continues as scheduled, while all exterior doors remain locked. The lockout was lifted at 2:15 p.m. (Tuesday) prior to buses arriving for dismissal.”

The Olympia Police Department provided extra staff throughout the school day. All extracurricular activities continued as planned, according to the district.

All exterior doors at @CapitalCougs (CHS) have been locked due to an unconfirmed report of a weapon this morning. The City of Olympia Police Department is currently on campus, providing extra staffing and patrolling the area out of precaution. Classes are continuing as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/7piQNls03a — Olympia Schools (@OlympiaSchools) November 5, 2019