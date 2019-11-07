Local What’s Happening for Nov. 7

Thursday

It’s the Art! Olympia Beer Advertising Art Show 2019: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation is putting on an art show featuring more than 50 original advertising artworks produced for the Olympia Brewing Company during the 1930s through 1950s. A similar show was held in 2017, but this show will feature different paintings that were meant to be translated into billboards. Interpretive text is displayed alongside each painting, and biographies of the artists are included where possible. The show will be up through Dec. 7 at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, but closed Thanksgiving. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted.

South Sound Anglers: The group meets the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at Woodland Creek Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE., Lacey. This meeting will feature a guest speaker talking about chum fishing.

Friday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Friends Night Out in downtown Olympia: This celebration with arts, local food, shopping, and music runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants purchase a $15 passport and then visit the list of participating businesses that will stamp the passport and provide a gift. Proceeds from the passport sales go to Homes First, a nonprofit providing affordable rental homes for those who need them most. Purchase passports online or on Nov. 8 at The Popinjay or Sound and Vision. Information: 360-481-5010 or britk@redbarncommunications.com.

Author reading with Claire Rudy Foster: Foster will appear at 6 p.m. at Orca Books to read from their short story collection Shine of the Ever, which The Oprah Magazine called one of the “best LGBTQ books that’ll change the literary landscape in 2019.” Foster is from Portland. Free.

Elma honors veteran with Street Memorial: The city of Elma and Rolling Thunder will honor Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Mickel Garrigus, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2007, with a memorial that will be dedicated at 1 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Elma. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.

Saturday

League of Women Voters Action Workshop: The workshop runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Sen. Jeannie Darneille and former Sen. Karen Fraser will speak. There will be issue breakout sessions, and information about advancing the League’s legislative agenda. The $30 registration fee includes lunch and all materials; on-site/day-of-event registration fee will increase to $40. There is a reduced rate of $10 for those younger than 24. A limited number of scholarships are available; applications are due by noon Nov 5. Information and registration: https://lwvwa.org/event-3555812

A Second Time Around Thrift Store $5 a bag sale: This shop benefiting Lewis County Senior Centers is having a $5 a bag clothing sale. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop is at 749 S. Market Blvd, Chehalis. Information: 360-557-3113 or www.lewiscountyseniors.org

Longhouse Community Dinner: RSVP by Nov. 4 to attend this annual dinner and awards at 6 p.m. at The Evergreen State College’s longhouse. Public is welcome. Dinner is provided, but a $20 donation is suggested; children and elders eat free. Information: longhouse@evergreen.edu

Veterans Appreciation Banquet: The public is invited to attend the Knights of Columbus’ annual banquet at 6 p.m. in Hallen Hall at Sacred Heart Church, 812 Bowker St., Lacey. Social starts at 6 p.m. followed by traditional turkey buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for non-veterans, free for veterans. Reservations are required. For tickets and reservations, contact Tom Cofield at 253-906-4289 or cofield@centurylink.net or Sam Pellegrino at 360-259-7337 or sam@pellegrinoscatering.com.

Chehalis Tribal Loan Program fundraiser: Each year, the Chehalis Tribe loans its members thousands of dollars start small businesses, improve their homes or get out of debt. This year’s fundraiser for its loan fund is at 6 p.m. at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester. Individual tickets cost $75. The event includes a feast of traditional foods, a dessert dash, a silent auction, raise the paddle and a keynote address from musician and storyteller Swil Kanim.The Chehalis Canoe Family also will make an appearance. Information: https://www.chehalistribe.org/event/chehalis-tribal-loan-fund-fundraiser/

Delphi Craft & Swap Meet: New and pre-owned treasurers will be sold from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McLane Grange, 931 Delphi Road SW. Coffee is free to shoppers. A bake sale benefits local families in need. Information: Contact Eladice at 360-866-7254 to reserve a table or go to Mclanegrange.org

Madison Scenic Park Volunteer Work Party: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will be removing invasive plant species that are choking out native vegetation. The focus will be on removing English ivy, Himalayan blackberry and other non-native plants. Sturdy work boots/shoes a must. The park is at 1600 10th Ave SE. Limited parking available. Meet inside the park by the large walnut tree. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up.

Learn to make gluten-free gnocchi and support an Italian ecovillage: Learn to make a gluten-free version of gnocchi and be part of the Barnraising Tour for Borgo Basino, a folk school, ecovillage, and organic farm located in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. The event runs 4-6 p.m. at The Evergreen State College Farm House, 2712 Lewis Road NW #A. The class is free, but donations are gratefully accepted, and organizers ask that you sign up at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4419018.

Sunday

St. John’s Episcopal Office of Compline: At 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church offers the Office of Compline, the last service of the day of sung prayers, hymns, and anthems by candlelight. The Compline Choir stands around the font singing without accompaniment into the darkened church during this ancient contemplative prayer service. Following a short break, Nick Carlson will play St. John’s Schlicker Pipe Organ. St. John’s Episcopal Church is at 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia

IWW presentation and concert: The Industrial Workers of the World labor union will host a presentation “The IWW Today” at 2 p.m. at the Centralia Train Depot, 210 Railroad Ave. Dave Tucker, IWW executive board member, will speak about the status of the IWW globally, current organizing efforts in North America, and the union’s future. Then at 7:30 p.m., the union will host a free “Fanning the Flames of Discontent” concert at the train depot. Songwriters Linda Allen, Mark Ross and Jess Grant will perform. Both events mark the 100th anniversary of the Centralia Tragedy, a conflict between the American Legion and the IWW during a parade celebrating the first anniversary of Armistice Day. Six people died. Information: https://www.iww.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/716233638879824/

Monday

Veterans Day ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda: At 11 a.m., the Thurston County Veterans Council will host the Veterans Day ceremony at the state Capitol Rotunda. Speakers will be Congressman Denny Heck, American Legion Washington Department Commander Bob Clark, and Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet. The Washington State American Legion Band will play. This year’s ceremony will honor the Veterans Services Organizations providing assistance and support to Active Duty Service, Reservist, and National Guard members and families, as well as retirees and veterans. Information: 360-813-4444 or TCVCOlympia@gmail.com.

Ceremony at the state Vietnam War Memorial: Beginning at 12:30 p.m., members of the Sacajawea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will read every name engraved on the wall, and end with the pinning of every veteran in attendance or the family member who represents their missing soldier. The DAR says “It does not matter where the military chose to use your services during the Vietnam War. If you served, you are eligible to receive this tribute from The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration office in Washington DC.”

Yelm Veterans Day ceremony: American Legion Post 164 and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will support this ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Yelm Public Cemetery, 11540 Cemetery Road SE, Yelm. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/428824531113072/

Intro to Wobbly Organizing workshop: Seattle’s general membership branch of the International Workers of the World will conduct a workshop on running a worker-led union campaign at 3 p.m. at the Centralia Train Depot, 210 Railroad Ave. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/533789180517225/

Silk wall exhibition at SPSSC’s Gallery: Beginning Monday, SPSCC will welcome Eun-Kyung Suh’s “Stay” exhibition to The Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts. Suh is a professor of 3D art at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.Suh’s work explores the historical and modern meanings of wall. Suh’s silk walls include transferred maps of areas and lost homes along the Green Line of the Israeli West Bank Wall. The exhibit will be open to the public through Dec. 13, and a special opening exhibition and artist talk will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Admission is free. The Gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Forum on US intervention in the 21st Century: The Olympia Anti-Intervention Coalition will present a forum and discussion about US Foreign Policy from 7-9 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave., Olympia. Speakers will include Larry Mosqueda, faculty emeritus from The Evergreen State College, and Cindy Domingo, a Seattle human tights sctivist who was recently awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service by the Metropolitan King County Council. A Q&A and discussion will follow. The group will also plan future events, including its first meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at 115 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Information: contact Larry Mosqueda at lmosqueda@comcast.net or Peter Bohmer at peterbohmer@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The regular luncheon will be at noon at Panorama’s 1751 Restaurant and Bistro Gallery at 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. The theme is “Thankful For...” Emily Rogers will discuss disabilities and the law. Inspirational speaker is Elaine Kemp from Yelm, who lived in Bolivia for 30 years. Music by soprano Edie Masillem. Cost is $16, which includes program, lunch, dessert, coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 by Nov. 7, if possible.

Sexual Health Education and Issues of Consent Roundtable: The state Legislature is considering legislation that calls for mandatory sexual health education that is accurate, age-appropriate, and inclusive. Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii is hosting a presentation and discussion with Safeplace Olympia regarding how sexual health education, including healthy relationship education, impacts people suffering from domestic violence. The roundtable is at 7 p.m. at Octapas Cafe, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Information: Contact Angela Holton at Angela.Holton@ppvnh.org.

Holiday baking with ancient grains: Slow Food Greater Olympia will host this class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the GRuB Farmhouse, 2016 Elliott Ave. NW, Olympia. Member Christine Ciancetta will lead participants in making four desserts: an apple strudel, a fruit cake, a pudding and brownies. Cost is $50 plus a service fee. Sign up at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4363012

Wednesday

November Chamber Forum on health care: Premera Blue Cross CEO Jeff Roe will be the keynote speaker at the Thurston Chamber’s November Forum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hotel RL on Olympia’s west side. Roe will share local and national health care trends and discuss costs and private versus public insurance systems. The forum includes lunch, and the cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members, and $30 for members at the door. Go to thurstonchamber.com to make a reservation.

LBA Woods Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will dig out invasive Himalayan blackberry in the eastern section of the park. The group will meet near the LBA sign in the upper parking lot, 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.