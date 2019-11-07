Local races unchanged in latest vote tally

Leaders in early ballot returns from Tuesday’s election in Thurston County races all held on to their leads in the latest vote count.

In the Port of Olympia commissioner’s race, incumbent Joe Downing increased his lead over Helen Wheatley, according to updated numbers released Wednesday evening from the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.

In the race for Olympia mayor, incumbent Cherly Selby was still leading City Council member Nathaniel Jones , now by about 850 votes.

In a Lacey City Council race, Lynda Zeman, who was appointed to the council this spring, still trailed Ed Kunkel, now by about 250 votes.

Voter turnout as of Wednesday’s count was 28 percent in Thurston County.

The next vote count is scheduled to be released at 7 p.m. Thursday.