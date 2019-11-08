Authorities investigate smoke at Olympia High School Friday

Olympia’s police and fire departments were investigating smoke at Olympia High School Friday morning. The smoke was suspected to be coming from an electrical fire, the Olympia Police Department says.

Smoke was reported in the high school’s gymnasium starting around 9:40 a.m., according to county dispatch.

Affected areas were evacuated “for safety of students and staff,” and there was no perceived threat to public safety as of 10 a.m., a tweet from the police department reads.

OFD & OPD are responding to Oly High for a smoke investigation. Suspected to be caused by an electrical fire. Affected areas evacuated for safety of students and staff. We do not believe there is any threat to public safety at this time. pic.twitter.com/yD7pVzMHEZ — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) November 8, 2019