3 people hospitalized after collision in Tenino early Sunday

Three people were hurt, including a 15-year-old boy, after a two-vehicle crash in Tenino early Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 27-year-old Elma man and a 25-year-old Tenino man also were hurt. All three were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

About 3:50 a.m. Sunday, the Elma man was headed south on state Route 507 at Bognor Street. Troopers say the 27-year-old crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the Tenino man’s vehicle. The 15-year-old boy was a passenger in that northbound vehicle.

Troopers say the Elma man faces a possible charge of vehicular assault.

One of those vehicles also burst into flames. South Thurston Fire responded to extinguish that blaze. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the collision, according to the State Patrol.