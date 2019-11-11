Guns and several thousand rounds of ammunition found after domestic violence incident

A 55-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for multiple offenses, including domestic violence and unlawful firearm possession, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also found several thousand rounds of ammunition.

About 7:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of El Camino Lane Southeast, near Yelm, after a woman called from a neighbor’s residence, saying her boyfriend had assaulted and threatened to kill her.

“While units were on their way, the woman stated that her boyfriend was a convicted felon, had several weapons, had held her at gun point prior to this incident, and that he had told her that he would not be going back to prison,” the Sheriff’s Office said via social media on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was previously convicted of first-degree robbery.

He was booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree assault domestic violence, felony harassment domestic violence and eight counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.