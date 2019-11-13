Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Mason A. Blair

Age: 17

Description: White man, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 4700 block of 47th Avenue Southeast, Lacey

Criminal history: In 2016, Blair was found guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court of one count first-degree attempted rape of a child and one count indecent liberties and was sentenced to 70 weeks confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting two girls ages 7 and 13 when he was 12-14 years old.

Timothy W. Roberts





Age: 35

Description: White man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2004, Roberts pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count third-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 13 months confinement after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Kyle M. Wilde

Age: 33

Description: White man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 15700 block of 148th Avenue Southeast, Yelm

Criminal history: In 2009, Wilde pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to one count third-degree rate of a child and was sentenced to 57 months confinement after he was accused of having sexual contact with four girls ages 14-15.