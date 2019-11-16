Grab free coffee all the remaining Monday mornings in 2019. It’s on Kaiser Permanente

Coffee’s free every Monday morning through the end of the year at five Olympia coffee shops, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.

A spokesperson with the company confirmed with The Olympian that any 12-ounce coffee drink is free of charge for anyone — not just Kaiser Permanente members — while supplies last Mondays between 7 and 10 a.m. at these locations:

Cafe Au Lait Oly , 2925 Harrison Ave. NW

, 2925 Harrison Ave. NW Madres Espresso , 3210 Cooper Point Road NW

, 3210 Cooper Point Road NW Olympia Coffee , 1706 Harrison Ave. NW

, 1706 Harrison Ave. NW Olympia Coffee , 600 Fourth Ave. E.

, 600 Fourth Ave. E. Olympia Coffee, 2824 Capitol Blvd. SE

Yes, any 12-ounce coffee drink means any 12-ounce coffee drink, Richelle Parker, Olympia Coffee Roasting’s Human Resources manager, confirmed with The Olympian — even lattes. And, Parker said, Kaiser Permanente’s covering an automatic gratuity for staff.

The promotion is part of the company’s celebration of a new west Olympia location that’s slated to open at 1200 Cooper Point Road SW on Dec. 30, according to Kaiser Permanente Washington media relations manager Julie Popper.

The new 13,000-square-foot medical center will offer primary care, mental health care, lab facilities, a pharmacy, and radiology services, according to an information sheet Popper shared with The Olympian.