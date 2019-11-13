Olympia’s police chief will retire next month after 9 years leading the department

Chief Ronnie Roberts pictured at City Hall in 2016. toverman@theolympian.com

Olympia’s police chief will retire next month after nine years leading the department, the city announced Wednesday.

Ronnie Roberts’ last day will be Dec. 6.

“It is with mixed emotions that I step away from this noble profession. I am proud to have served in policing for over 33 years and especially proud to have served the Olympia community this past nine years,” Roberts said in a news release announcing his departure. “We have made considerable progress in building strong community relationships and partnerships, and I believe the Olympia Police Department is well positioned to continue to lead law enforcement in 21st Century policing.”

In recent years, the department has relaunched its downtown walking patrol and introduced a crisis response team that works alongside police.

Roberts’ time in Olympia also saw unrest following a police shooting in 2015 of two black men that left one of them paralyzed, and Roberts faced criticism for his handling of the incident.

A jury in a civil lawsuit last month found the officer did not violated their civil rights and was not negligent in the shooting.

Roberts’ departure will come just a month after that of Steve Hall, the longtime city manager. There was no word Wednesday of who would take over for Roberts or what sort of hiring process the city will undergo.

Roberts came to Olympia from Oregon. He started as an officer in Eugene in 1986 and rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant. He later served as police chief in Redmond, Oregon for four years before accepting the Olympia chief job in 2011.