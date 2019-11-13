Local

Olympia police searching for autistic woman reported missing

Kristine Bechtold, 26, was last seen Tuesday near her home on the 1900 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest.
Police in Olympia are searching for a woman with autism who was reported missing by her family Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Kristine Bechtold, 26, was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday near her home on the 1900 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest. She told relatives she was going to a nearby store but never returned.

A police dog track led officers to downtown Olympia. Police consider Bechtold to be missing and endangered.

Bechtold is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 160 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black-and-white skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

