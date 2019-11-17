Local What’s Happening for Nov. 17

Sunday

Saint Martin’s Abbey Oblates annual Christmas Bazaar: The bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Cheney Room of Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey. The bazaar will include religious items, art, gifts, crafts, books, a raffle, and beverages and baked goods. Purchases and donations benefit Oblate charity activities.

Glass Fusing Fundraiser for Relay For Life: Join Harlan’s Homes 4 Hope Relay Team for one of two sessions (at 2 or 3:30 p.m.). Participants will learn how to create two unique glass-fused ornaments, sun catchers or magnets. Cost is $35, and all materials will be provided. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. RSVP to Leslie at lagoldstein@comcast.net or 360-791-9759. Location provided upon RSVP.

Sunday and Monday

Veterans services help: Military veterans in and around Lacey are invited for a special service session hosted by The American Legion Department of Washington from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lacey Veterans Hub, 4232 Sixth Ave. American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits, legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community. A veteran’s service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions. Information: 509-560-0607 or kentoni7@aol.com

Monday

Harlem Globetrotters at Saint Martin’s: The storied exhibition basketball team plays their first ever game at Marcus Pavilion at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. The 7 p.m. game will be the team’s first visit to South Sound since 1992. Tickets for the game start at $28 and are on sale at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Lacey Museum History Talks series: “The Cowlitz Trail” will be the topic at 5:30 p.m. at Lacey City Hall council chambers, 420 College St SE. Karen Johnson, researcher, writer, and curator of the Schmidt House, will explore the development of the Cowlitz Trail, which pioneers travelling cross-country on the Oregon Trail used to continue to the Puget Sound area. Information: LaceyMuseum.org

Lacey/Olympia Near Death Experience Forum: Laura Green will be featured speaker at the forum from 3-6 p.m.at the the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE. Lacey/Oly NDE meets the third Monday of each month. All are welcome, there is no cost. Information: Email Jackie Huetter at huetters@gmail.com

Justice not Jails presentation: “Justice Reform in Thurston County: What’s Cooking?” is the topic of the event at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2300 East End St., Olympia. Patrick O’Connor, director of Thurston County Public Defense, and Wayne Graham of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will discuss new developments in the Thurston County justice system, including bail reform as a part of a new risk-assessment tool for pretrial release; the First Look project that evaluates diversion potential for new arrestees; ICE arrests and the Keep Washington Working Act; and planning for a Legal Financial Obligation (LFO) Reconsideration Day.

Tuesday

Suffragette Movement presentation: Celebrating the centennial of the 19th amendment, the Historical Pageant Players will portray the story of women winning the vote in 1920. The event begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia (enter from the parking lot). Free; public welcome. Sponsored by the Olympia Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Information: 360-438-0232.

League of Women Voters of Mason County monthly meeting: From noon to 1:30 p.m. the group will explore “Climate Reality – Beyond Cost” with Donna Albert, leader with the Climate Reality Project and Energy Engineer for the state of Washington. Meetings are held at the Olympic Community College Library at 937 Alpine Way, Shelton.

Washington State Governor’s Arts & Heritage Awards: The celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The awards program begins at 7:30 p.m., honoring Anne Banks of Olympia, Davin Diaz of Richland, Juan Alonso-Rodríguez of Seattle, Juan Manuel Barco of Brier, Matt Cadman of Wenatchee, Michael Spafford of Seattle, the Northwest Native American Basketweavers Association, and The 5th Avenue Theatre of Seattle. Tickets are $20. Entertainment will be provided by MusicWorks4Veterans, Juan Manuel Barco, and EDGE, Studio West Dance Academy’s hip hop performance group.

Wednesday

Regional Housing Summit on Senior Housing in Thurston County: Thurston Thrives’ Senior Housing Action Team invites the community to the summit from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Center for Business & Innovation at South Puget Sound Community College, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. The goal of the summit is to develop strategies to meet the area’s affordable senior housing needs. There is no charge to attend and lunch is included, but event organizers ask that all attendees register at http://thurstonchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/regional-housing-summit-3-senior-housing-in-thurston-county-7479.

Grass Lake Nature Park Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be digging out Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom. Full-length pants and a layered long-sleeved shirts are strongly encouraged. Meet near the kiosk sign inside the park at 814 Kaiser Road NW. Limited parking available. Look for the Park Stewardship sign right off of Kaiser Road. The entrance is north of Sixth Avenue NW and south of 11th Avenue NW. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up as a volunteer then click on the specific work party.

Thursday

Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: This month’s topic is “Population Impacts of Climate Change: Considerations for the Short & Long Term” at the gathering that begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Sara Curran, director of the University of Washington’s Center for Studies in Demography & Ecology, will discuss how the demographic consequences of climate change are highlighted in terms of population displacement, yet the effects are likely to be much more varied across time and places around the world. Free and open to the public. Information: www.olympiawac.org

Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Dawnland: A Documentary about Cultural Survival and Stolen Children” will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 2200 East End St. The film addresses how native American children were taken from their homes and placed with white families throughout the 20th century. Admission is free.

Presentation on Socialist Approach to Housing, Health Care and Climate Change: Economics for Everyone is presenting this forum from 7-9 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Speakers Elizabeth Baldo, Robert Gorrill, and Shangrila Joshi will address the three topic areas through a socialist lens. Free, and all are welcome.

Olympia Third Thursday: The fun will run from 4 to 7 p.m. throughout downtown Olympia. Get details on participating businesses and promotions at the Olympia Downtown Alliance info booth in the New Caldonia Building, 1116 Fifth Ave. SE.

Medicare 101 workshop: Are you new to Medicare or have questions about Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period? Get your questions answered at this presentation from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 N. Columbia. No registration necessary, however space is limited. Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors provide free and confidential help with Medicare choices. For questions about the program or Medicare, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134. Staff and volunteers are trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Olympia Beer Through the Years presentation: Paul Knight, a longtime Olympia Brewing Co. brewmaster, will the guest speaker at the Olympia Golf & Country Club’s lecture series at 5:30 p.m. in the club’s Rainier Room. The event is free and open to the public. Knight began his brewing career at the Tumwater-based brewery in 1961 and was named head brewmaster in 1974, a position he filled until 1997. He is a noted historian of brewery operations and continues to bring old beer recipes of brewery founder Leopold Schmidt to life in collaboration with the Well 80 brewery in downtown Olympia. Register for this event by emailing Heather Wilson at heather@theolygolfclub.com

National Adoption Day celebration: Thurston County’s Family and Juvenile Court will hold a special event at 4 p.m. to celebrate all families who adopt and help raise awareness of the more than 2,000 children in Washington state foster care waiting to be adopted. The highlight will be 10 local families publicly finalizing their adoptions. Family and Juvenile Court is at 2801 32nd Ave. SW, Tumwater. Refreshments and socializing will follow at 4:30 p.m. with activities, including The Dave Thomas Foundation and craft projects from the Hands On Children’s Museum.

Friday through Dec. 22

The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad’s Polar Express rides kick off: The Polar Express trains feature the reading of the popular book during a Christmas-themed trek to the North Pole, where Santa will board for the return trip. Each child will be given the first gift of Christmas by Santa on the way back to the depot. Children are encouraged to come in their pajamas, but dressed for warmth. There will be cocoa and cookies provided on board, as well as singing and other entertainment. Train ride is approximately 1 hour. Cost is $38 per person, ages 2 and younger get in free.The train depot is at 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. Free parking. Information: 360-748-9593 or SteamTrainRide.com

Friday through Jan. 20

Oly on Ice opens: Ice skating on the isthmus is back. Join your friends, family and neighbors at the temporaray ice rink at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth. Ave. W., Olympia. General admission plus skates is $12, or $9 with your own skates; discounts are offered to youth, seniors, military, foster kids and first responders. Hours are 3:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed on Thanksgiving. Information: http://olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/recreation/oly-on-ice.aspx

Saturday

Holiday Market & Bazaar by United Methodist Women: The bazaar runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Items offered include fresh Noble fir wreaths and swags with hand-tied bows, fresh greens, hand-crafted wooden, knitted, crocheted and quilted items, gift baskets, jewelry, fresh nuts, plus alternative giving opportunities to make a donation to a worthy charity in someone’s name. Homemade cookies, candy, bakery items sold by the pound. Enjoy coffee, tea, sweets at the snack bar. Proceeds benefits social service organizations and missions to help lift people out of poverty.

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.