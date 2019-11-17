Man found dead in Olympia Friday morning has been identified

Ray Miller, 29, was identified as the man found dead Friday morning in Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

The man was from Kentucky, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

About 9 a.m. Friday, Miller was found in the area of Plum Street Southeast and Eighth Avenue Southeast, Lt. Paul Lower said. The body was found in some shrubbery behind Casa Mia, a restaurant.

The area was closed off for about two hours while police investigated, he said. The body showed no signs of trauma, Lower said.

The autopsy is set for Monday, Warnock said.