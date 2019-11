A trail through Priest Point Park. sbloom@theolympian.com

The west side of Priest Point Park in Olympia will be closed Wednesday so the city can remove hazardous trees.

All areas west of East Bay Drive Northeast, including the beach access, restrooms, play area and bridge over East Bay Drive, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to vehicles and pedestrians.

The park is owned and managed by the city of Olympia.