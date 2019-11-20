Local What’s Happening for Nov. 20

Wednesday

Regional Housing Summit on Senior Housing in Thurston County: Thurston Thrives’ Senior Housing Action Team invites the community to the summit from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Center for Business & Innovation at South Puget Sound Community College, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. The goal of the summit is to develop strategies to meet the area’s affordable senior housing needs. There is no charge to attend and lunch is included, but event organizers ask that all attendees register at http://thurstonchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/regional-housing-summit-3-senior-housing-in-thurston-county-7479.

Grass Lake Nature Park Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be digging out Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom. Full-length pants and a layered long-sleeved shirts are strongly encouraged. Meet near the kiosk sign inside the park at 814 Kaiser Road NW. Limited parking available. Look for the Park Stewardship sign right off of Kaiser Road. The entrance is north of Sixth Avenue NW and south of 11th Avenue NW. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov to sign up as a volunteer then click on the specific work party.

100 Women Who Care meeting: The first chapter of “100 Women Who Care” in the South Sound area will meet for the first time from 6-7 p.m. at the South Sound Manor in Tumwater. Members nominate and vote on a local non-profit and all commit to donating $100 for a collective donation of $10,000. Information: www.100wwcoo.org.

Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: The meeting runs noon to 1 p.m. at River’s Edge Restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Topic will be Voting Results 2019. Admission is $3. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or borckgretchen@gmail.com.

Thursday

Art in Olympia Storefronts Meet the Artists Reception: The work of local artists is now on view in storefront windows in the heart of downtown Olympia. On view through January, the art installations feature work by four Olympia-area artists. The public is invited to meet the artists at an informal reception from 5-6 p.m. in New Caldonia Building at 116 Fifth Ave. SE. Free. This is part of Olympia Third Thursday (see below).

Olympia World Affairs Council Lecture Series: This month’s topic is “Population Impacts of Climate Change: Considerations for the Short & Long Term” at the gathering that begins at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Sara Curran, director of the University of Washington’s Center for Studies in Demography & Ecology, will discuss how the demographic consequences of climate change are highlighted in terms of population displacement, yet the effects are likely to be much more varied across time and places around the world. Free and open to the public. Information: www.olympiawac.org

Meaningful Movies Olympia: “Dawnland: A Documentary about Cultural Survival and Stolen Children” will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 2200 East End St. The film addresses how native American children were taken from their homes and placed with white families throughout the 20th century. Admission is free.

Presentation on Socialist Approach to Housing, Health Care and Climate Change: Economics for Everyone is presenting this forum from 7-9 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Speakers Elizabeth Baldo, Robert Gorrill, and Shangrila Joshi will address the three topic areas through a socialist lens. Free, and all are welcome.

Olympia Third Thursday: The fun will run from 4 to 7 p.m. throughout downtown Olympia. Get details on participating businesses and promotions at the Olympia Downtown Alliance info booth in the New Caldonia Building, 1116 Fifth Ave. SE.

Medicare 101 workshop: Are you new to Medicare or have questions about Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period? Get your questions answered at this presentation from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 N. Columbia. No registration necessary, however space is limited. Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors provide free and confidential help with Medicare choices. For questions about the program or Medicare, call 360-586-6181 ext. 134. Staff and volunteers are trained by the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Olympia Beer Through the Years presentation: Paul Knight, a longtime Olympia Brewing Co. brewmaster, will the guest speaker at the Olympia Golf & Country Club’s lecture series at 5:30 p.m. in the club’s Rainier Room. The event is free and open to the public. Knight began his brewing career at the Tumwater-based brewery in 1961 and was named head brewmaster in 1974, a position he filled until 1997. He is a noted historian of brewery operations and continues to bring old beer recipes of brewery founder Leopold Schmidt to life in collaboration with the Well 80 brewery in downtown Olympia. Register for this event by emailing Heather Wilson at heather@theolygolfclub.com

National Adoption Day celebration: Thurston County’s Family and Juvenile Court will hold a special event at 4 p.m. to celebrate all families who adopt and help raise awareness of the more than 2,000 children in Washington state foster care waiting to be adopted. The highlight will be 10 local families publicly finalizing their adoptions. Family and Juvenile Court is at 2801 32nd Ave. SW, Tumwater. Refreshments and socializing will follow at 4:30 p.m. with activities, including The Dave Thomas Foundation and craft projects from the Hands On Children’s Museum.

Friday through Dec. 22

The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad’s Polar Express rides kick off: The Polar Express trains feature the reading of the popular book during a Christmas-themed trek to the North Pole, where Santa will board for the return trip. Each child will be given the first gift of Christmas by Santa on the way back to the depot. Children are encouraged to come in their pajamas, but dressed for warmth. There will be cocoa and cookies provided on board, as well as singing and other entertainment. Train ride is approximately 1 hour. Cost is $38 per person, ages 2 and younger get in free.The train depot is at 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. Free parking. Information: 360-748-9593 or SteamTrainRide.com

Friday through Jan. 20

Oly on Ice opens: Ice skating on the isthmus is back. Join your friends, family and neighbors at the temporaray ice rink at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth. Ave. W., Olympia. General admission plus skates is $12, or $9 with your own skates; discounts are offered to youth, seniors, military, foster kids and first responders. Hours are 3:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed on Thanksgiving. Information: http://olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/recreation/oly-on-ice.aspx

Saturday

Holiday Market & Bazaar by United Methodist Women: The bazaar runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Items offered include fresh Noble fir wreaths and swags with hand-tied bows, fresh greens, hand-crafted wooden, knitted, crocheted and quilted items, gift baskets, jewelry, fresh nuts, plus alternative giving opportunities to make a donation to a worthy charity in someone’s name. Homemade cookies, candy, bakery items sold by the pound. Enjoy coffee, tea, sweets at the snack bar. Proceeds benefits social service organizations and missions to help lift people out of poverty.

Support the JBLM Santa’s Castle Sports Ball Drop: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Olympia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will be collecting new donated sports balls at 2814 33rd Trail NE, Olympia. The balls will then be delivered to Santa’s Castle at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Since 1994, Santa’s Castle. a non-profit organization, has been dedicated to providing Christmas gifts to children of local military families who are experiencing financial hardship. Information: contact Howard Lim at 360-302-2135 or howard.y.lim@gmail.com or David Slotwinski at 360-292-3624 or dslotwin@outlook.com.

Sunday

Interfaith Works 36th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration: People of all faiths – or no faith – are welcome at this Thanksgiving Celebration at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE. There will be readings by both faith and community leaders. There will be music by the Olympia Peace Singers, St. John’s Compline Choir, Community Celebration Bell Choir, Drum Fun, and Olympia Unitarian Universalist Choir. Refreshments will be served downstairs after the hourlong celebration.

Solstice Music of Light concert: Seattle Pro Musica will performs at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Olympia, at 20th and Capitol. Arrive early to assure parking and seating for this popular seasonal event.

