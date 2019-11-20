Restaurant inspections for Nov. 20

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

▪ Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor 3939 Martin Way E

Nov. 6: 45 red; 5 blue

Comments: Food worker cards expired. All employees must have valid cards on site. Renew at FoodWorkerCard.wa.gov. Clam tags not properly filled out. Shellfish tags shall have date of last shellfish in batch that is sold and shall be kept for 90 days. Going forward, write date on tag. To prepare for future rule change, it is good practice to write first and last sold. Meatballs in walk-in cooling in large amounts with lid on. Cool meatballs in 2 inch amounts, leaving uncovered until 41 F or below. Remove lid and reduce amount (CDI). Multiple cold hold units were above 41 F. All cold hold units with TCS foods shall be kept at 41 F or below. Adjust thermostat or service unit (CDI). Multiple cold hold units were missing thermometers. All cold hold units must have accurate, easily readable thermometers in them. Equip immediately. Dishwasher sanitizer is out. Chemical sanitizers must have adequate solution available. Switch sanitizer container. (CDI). NOTE: Wash hands prior to putting on gloves and after handling raw meat, chemicals, money or otherwise contaminating hands.

Pho Vy 909 Sleater Kinney Road SE

Nov. 6: 5 red; 15 blue

Comments: Thermometers missing in homestyle and prep cold hold. All cold hold units must have thermometers that are accurate and easy to read. Install thermometers promptly. Homestyle cold hold used; cold hold units used outside of capacity. Only commercial units used as designed shall be used for temperature control. Replace unit when it fails. Cardboard on floor; newspaper covering bottles; non-food grade containers used. Use only commercial grade equipment while not adding other materials to them; use only food grade containers for food storage. Remove cardboard/newspaper; replace non-food grade containers. REPEAT: Food slicer left uncleaned with food debris. Food contact surfaces must be taken apart and washed, rinsed and sanitized after use. Clean immediately. NOTE: Wash hands prior to putting on gloves and after handling raw meat, chemicals, using the restroom or otherwise contaminating hands. Cool foods in 2-inch amounts uncovered until 41 F or below.

Jim Bob’s Chuck Wagon 4011 Pacific Ave. SE

Nov. 4: 35 red; 3 blue

Comments: Mac and cheese in hot hold was 114-130 F. TCS foods being hot held must be kept at 135 F or above. Rapidly re-heat to 165 F prior to holding at 135 F (CDI). Items in small prep cold hold were 44 F. TCS foods being cold held must be kept at 41 F or below. Adjust thermostat or service unit. No thermometer in walk-in cold hold. All cold hold units must have an accurate easily readable thermometer in them. Equip promptly (CDI). Employee eating on server line. Employees must eat, drink and smoke in designated areas away from food prep areas. Stop eating and wash hands prior to returning to work (CDI).

Skateland Roller Rink 2725 12th Ave. NE

Oct. 18: 0 red; 7 blue

Comments: Hot dogs on warmer/cooker 95 F (five minutes heating). Ice machine drain line is solid connection to waste water disposal (on-site septic). Ice bin must be indirectly drained or air gap created. Correct in four weeks. Eight food lamp fixtures need shielding to prevent accidental breakage of bulbs. Correct in four weeks. NOTE: Make access to sink plumbing easily accessible for surveying. Homestyle refrigerator must be replaced with commercial grade in 120 days.

No violations found

▪ Rediviva Tea & Coffee (116 Fifth Ave. SE)