Contents of bucket spark blaze that damages Lacey home

A bucket, filled with the contents of either a cleaned out fireplace or wood stove, reignited and damaged a Lacey home Monday night in the 2500 block of 25th Loop Southeast, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

The fire caused about $5,000 in damage to the exterior of the home, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said Tuesday. A neighbor noticed the fire and reported it, he said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the blaze about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

If you’re planning to clean out a fireplace or wood stove, Hulse offered the following tips:

A chimney should be cleaned once a year, and preferably before it gets a lot of use in the winter.

A wood stove should be cleaned out when the ash level reaches the level of the door.

The contents of the fireplace or wood stove should be put in a metal container. “Just like a campfire, add some water, stir it up and don’t store it next to anything combustible,” he said. That includes next to a house or inside a garage, Hulse said.

Do not clean out the fireplace or wood stove with a shop vacuum. Those have been known to catch on fire, he said.

“If the neighbor hadn’t noticed the fire, it could have been a lot worse,” Hulse said.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
