Burien man could face more charges for Capitol Campus vandalism, State Patrol says

A Burien man, who was cited and released over the weekend for Capitol Campus vandalism, could face more charges after troopers discovered more damage, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was initially cited for breaking a light fixture at the Temple of Justice, which is home to the state Supreme Court. Investigators also found a butter knife stuck in a door frame. Both incidents took place about 1 a.m. Saturday.

After he was released, troopers discovered the following: a damaged fire alarm panel and card reader at the old state Department of General Administration building, and a damaged card reader and landscaping at the Helen Sommers building. That building is home to the Washington State Patrol.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The state Department of Enterprise Services, previously the state Department of GA, is working on a damage estimate, according to the State Patrol.