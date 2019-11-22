Local What’s Happening for Nov. 22

Friday through Dec. 22

The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad’s Polar Express rides kick off: The Polar Express trains feature the reading of the popular book during a Christmas-themed trek to the North Pole, where Santa will board for the return trip. Each child will be given the first gift of Christmas by Santa on the way back to the depot. Children are encouraged to come in their pajamas, but dressed for warmth. There will be cocoa and cookies provided on board, as well as singing and other entertainment. Train ride is approximately 1 hour. Cost is $38 per person, ages 2 and younger get in free.The train depot is at 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. Free parking. Information: 360-748-9593 or SteamTrainRide.com

Friday through Jan. 20

Oly on Ice opens: Ice skating on the isthmus is back. Join your friends, family and neighbors at the temporaray ice rink at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth. Ave. W., Olympia. General admission plus skates is $12, or $9 with your own skates; discounts are offered to youth, seniors, military, foster kids and first responders. Hours are 3:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed on Thanksgiving. Information: http://olympiawa.gov/city-services/parks/recreation/oly-on-ice.aspx

Saturday

Holiday Market & Bazaar by United Methodist Women: The bazaar runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Items offered include fresh Noble fir wreaths and swags with hand-tied bows, fresh greens, hand-crafted wooden, knitted, crocheted and quilted items, gift baskets, jewelry, fresh nuts, plus alternative giving opportunities to make a donation to a worthy charity in someone’s name. Homemade cookies, candy, bakery items sold by the pound. Enjoy coffee, tea, sweets at the snack bar. Proceeds benefits social service organizations and missions to help lift people out of poverty.

Support the JBLM Santa’s Castle Sports Ball Drop: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Olympia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will be collecting new donated sports balls at 2814 33rd Trail NE, Olympia. The balls will then be delivered to Santa’s Castle at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Since 1994, Santa’s Castle. a non-profit organization, has been dedicated to providing Christmas gifts to children of local military families who are experiencing financial hardship. Information: contact Howard Lim at 360-302-2135 or howard.y.lim@gmail.com or David Slotwinski at 360-292-3624 or dslotwin@outlook.com.

St. John’s Episcopal Church Olde English Christmas Faire: The annual Faire will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John’s, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. Gifts and homemade goodies will be for sale, and there will be pub fare for lunch.

Sunday

Interfaith Works 36th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration: People of all faiths – or no faith – are welcome at this Thanksgiving Celebration at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE. There will be readings by both faith and community leaders. There will be music by the Olympia Peace Singers, St. John’s Compline Choir, Community Celebration Bell Choir, Drum Fun, and Olympia Unitarian Universalist Choir. Refreshments will be served downstairs after the hourlong celebration.

Solstice Music of Light concert: Seattle Pro Musica will performs at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Olympia, at 20th and Capitol. Arrive early to assure parking and seating for this popular seasonal event.

Monday

Tumwater’s Sesquicentennial: The community is invited to celebrate Tumwater’s 150th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW. Tumwater, the oldest American settlement on Puget Sound, will celebrate the anniversary of its incorporation as a town in 1869, although the settlement that became Tumwater was established in 1845. Free. Information: 360-754-4120

Wednesday

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, staff and volunteers will weed and rake the fallen leaves in the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Sign up in advance at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov

Thursday through Feb. 3

Olympia Timberland Library closed for renovation: The library at 313 Eighth Ave. SE is expected to be closed for more than two months. Updates on any changes to the schedule will be posted on TRL.org and on the Olympia Timberland Library Facebook page. The renovation work will widen the aisles, re-position the shelves and furniture, add new information desks, condense the computer layout, refresh the carpet, and provide accessible and flexible community space for programs. During the renovation, patrons will be able to pick up their holds from 1-6 p.m. weekdays (except on holidays) by using the side entrance to the Meeting Room.

