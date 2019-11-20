Drop-off recycling site will close for the season after this Saturday

Olympia’s Saturday Drop-Off recycling site will close for the season after this weekend.

The site, at 1000 10th Ave. SE, takes in yard debris, scrap metal and other recyclables on Saturdays from March through November.

It will be open 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday, its last of the season.

Recycling and scrap metal disposal is free, while the cost for yard and wood waste depend on volume and material. Customers must unload their own vehicles.