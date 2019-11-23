Local What’s Happening for Nov. 23

Saturday

Holiday Market & Bazaar by United Methodist Women: The bazaar runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Items offered include fresh Noble fir wreaths and swags with hand-tied bows, fresh greens, hand-crafted wooden, knitted, crocheted and quilted items, gift baskets, jewelry, fresh nuts, plus alternative giving opportunities to make a donation to a worthy charity in someone’s name. Homemade cookies, candy, bakery items sold by the pound. Enjoy coffee, tea, sweets at the snack bar. Proceeds benefits social service organizations and missions to help lift people out of poverty.

Support the JBLM Santa’s Castle Sports Ball Drop: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Olympia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will be collecting new donated sports balls at 2814 33rd Trail NE, Olympia. The balls will then be delivered to Santa’s Castle at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Since 1994, Santa’s Castle. a non-profit organization, has been dedicated to providing Christmas gifts to children of local military families who are experiencing financial hardship. Information: contact Howard Lim at 360-302-2135 or howard.y.lim@gmail.com or David Slotwinski at 360-292-3624 or dslotwin@outlook.com.

St. John’s Episcopal Church Olde English Christmas Faire: The annual Faire will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John’s, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. Gifts and homemade goodies will be for sale, and there will be pub fare for lunch.

Sunday

Interfaith Works 36th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration: People of all faiths – or no faith – are welcome at this Thanksgiving Celebration at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE. There will be readings by both faith and community leaders. There will be music by the Olympia Peace Singers, St. John’s Compline Choir, Community Celebration Bell Choir, Drum Fun, and Olympia Unitarian Universalist Choir. Refreshments will be served downstairs after the hourlong celebration.

Solstice Music of Light concert: Seattle Pro Musica will performs at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Olympia, at 20th and Capitol. Arrive early to assure parking and seating for this popular seasonal event.

Monday

Tumwater’s Sesquicentennial: The community is invited to celebrate Tumwater’s 150th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW. Tumwater, the oldest American settlement on Puget Sound, will celebrate the anniversary of its incorporation as a town in 1869, although the settlement that became Tumwater was established in 1845. Free. Information: 360-754-4120

Wednesday

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, staff and volunteers will weed and rake the fallen leaves in the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Sign up in advance at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov

Thursday through Feb. 3

Olympia Timberland Library closed for renovation: The library at 313 Eighth Ave. SE is expected to be closed for more than two months. Updates on any changes to the schedule will be posted on TRL.org and on the Olympia Timberland Library Facebook page. The renovation work will widen the aisles, re-position the shelves and furniture, add new information desks, condense the computer layout, refresh the carpet, and provide accessible and flexible community space for programs. During the renovation, patrons will be able to pick up their holds from 1-6 p.m. weekdays (except on holidays) by using the side entrance to the Meeting Room.

Friday

Fish Black Friday campaign: The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is offering anglers opportunities for tight lines rather than long lines by stocking area lakes with thousands of trout averaging 15 to 16 inches in length and weighing up to 3 pounds. Lakes scheduled to be stocked include: Black, Long, and Offut lakes in Thurston County; Spencer Lake in Mason County; Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County; American and Tanwax lakes in Pierce County. Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license. Information: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants or https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov

Tellebration: This concert of oral storytelling, traditional folktales and modern-day stories, told by the South Sound Story Guild, happens at 7 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW. Admission is $10 at the door.

