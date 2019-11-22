Freshman lawmaker from Parkland lands leadership role for upcoming legislative session

State Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland.

House Democrats have elected a first-term member from Pierce County to a leadership position.

The caucus that controls the chamber by a 57-41 margin chose Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, on Thursday as deputy majority floor leader. She represents the 29th Legislative District that includes south Tacoma, east Lakewood, Springbrook, Parkland, Spanaway and west Frederickson.

The move bolsters Morgan’s resume as she seeks re-election in 2020. She will work with majority floor leader Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, to coordinate House floor debates and passage of bills, including working with Republican members to “ensure bipartisan cooperation and fairness in the floor debate process,” House Democrats said.

“It’s an honor to be elected to this position, and I thank my colleagues for their trust and support,” Morgan said in a written statement. “Deputy floor leader is not just a title; it’s a place on the leadership team and a voice in the legislative process. Today’s election of a freshman to this role is an important shift signifying our caucus’ commitment to including members with a wide array of seniority and experience.”

In the 2018 primary, Morgan defeated Democratic state Rep. David Sawyer, who was found to have violated House harassment and ethics policy with his behavior toward three women who worked as legislative staff members. In the general election, Morgan won over Republican Terry Harder by 61-39 percent.

Morgan succeeds state Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, as deputy majority floor leader. After House Democrats in July elected Tacoma state Rep. Laurie Jinkins as speaker-designate, they tapped Kilduff to replace Jinkins as chair of the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee.

In addition to her new leadership role, Morgan is a member of the Capital Budget Committee, the Commerce and Gaming Committee and is vice chair of the Housing, Community Development and Veterans Committee. She also chairs the Black Members Caucus and serves on the governor’s Office of Equity Task Force.