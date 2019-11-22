Thanksgiving weather, traffic predictions with one week to go

There is a good chance your Thanksgiving holiday will include turkey. But what about wet weather? Or a traffic jam?

The National Weather Service in Seattle is predicting a cooler Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s in Western Washington.

An active weather pattern is expected this weekend into next week with rain, mountain snow and wind. It is expected to dry out in time for the holiday, with more wet weather possible that weekend.

On the roads, expect the heaviest traffic headed north on Interstate 5 from Lacey to Tacoma mid-day Wednesday and for most of the day for folks headed south, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

Traffic is expected to be lighter on Thanksgiving.

AAA says Seattle is among the country’s worst metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, with trips from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday expected to take nearly three times longer than normal.

Almost 1.3 million Washingtonians are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for the holiday, according to AAA.