Local What’s Happening for Nov. 24

Sunday

Interfaith Works 36th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration: People of all faiths – or no faith – are welcome at this Thanksgiving Celebration at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE. There will be readings by both faith and community leaders. There will be music by the Olympia Peace Singers, St. John’s Compline Choir, Community Celebration Bell Choir, Drum Fun, and Olympia Unitarian Universalist Choir. Refreshments will be served downstairs after the hourlong celebration.

Solstice Music of Light concert: Seattle Pro Musica will performs at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Olympia, at 20th and Capitol. Arrive early to assure parking and seating for this popular seasonal event.

Monday

Tumwater’s Sesquicentennial: The community is invited to celebrate Tumwater’s 150th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW. Tumwater, the oldest American settlement on Puget Sound, will celebrate the anniversary of its incorporation as a town in 1869, although the settlement that became Tumwater was established in 1845. Free. Information: 360-754-4120

Wednesday

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, staff and volunteers will weed and rake the fallen leaves in the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Sign up in advance at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov

See the salmon run at Allison Springs: Capitol Land Trust invites the community to share in the experience of the salmon run at Allison Springs, which is not typically open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon, and participants are asked to register in advance at https://capitollandtrust.org/see-the-salmon-run-at-allison-springs-4/?fbclid=IwAR0j0zA1V2P1P5azIRpGZv0NGINPWj7ltlKSyTIFbkH2giXnps6zN6UMPB4 Please wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the weather. It is about a quarter-mile downhill walk to the water on a gravel/dirt/grass trail.

Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner: This is the 50th anniversary of the nonprofit Barb O’Neill Family and Friends serving a community dinner to the low income and needy. The meal will be served from 1-4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE.

Thursday through Feb. 3

Olympia Timberland Library closed for renovation: The library at 313 Eighth Ave. SE is expected to be closed for more than two months. Updates on any changes to the schedule will be posted on TRL.org and on the Olympia Timberland Library Facebook page. The renovation work will widen the aisles, re-position the shelves and furniture, add new information desks, condense the computer layout, refresh the carpet, and provide accessible and flexible community space for programs. During the renovation, patrons will be able to pick up their holds from 1-6 p.m. weekdays (except on holidays) by using the side entrance to the Meeting Room.

Friday

Fish Black Friday campaign: The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is offering anglers opportunities for tight lines rather than long lines by stocking area lakes with thousands of trout averaging 15 to 16 inches in length and weighing up to 3 pounds. Lakes scheduled to be stocked include: Black, Long, and Offut lakes in Thurston County; Spencer Lake in Mason County; Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County; American and Tanwax lakes in Pierce County. Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license. Information: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants or https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov

Tellebration: This concert of oral storytelling, traditional folktales and modern-day stories, told by the South Sound Story Guild, happens at 7 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW. Admission is $10 at the door.

Saturday

The Center Artisan Market: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating local vendors and Small Business Saturday with its first artisan market at the center, 512 Washington St. SE. The market will feature 20 vendors selling local and handmade original objects. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lincoln Winter Market: About 65 artists and craftspeople display their local handmade wares from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 213 21st Ave. SE. Hot food and a kids-only market too. Proceeds benefit the Options Parent-Teacher Organization, which funds teachers, students, music, arts, and Spanish instruction.

Insight Meditation with Arinna Weisman: The Oly LGBTQ Meditation group is sponsoring this event from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meetinghouse, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5-$20 on a sliding scale, with no one turned away for inability to pay. Information: http://arinnaweisman.org/

Want to submit a community event for inclusion in What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.