It’s the holidays -- you’re feeling generous. But don’t get taken by phony charities

Ben Spradling is the Western Washington Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific. Courtesy photo

“Giving” is a popular word this time of year. We’re at the start of a season when many of us look to those whose circumstances may not be quite as merry or bright and offer a helping hand. Disabled veterans, active duty military and their families are among common and deserving recipients of that help, particularly here in the South Sound.

Sadly, scammers too often try to take advantage of our giving spirit.

Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific cautions consumers that some charities claiming to benefit military members may not deliver on their promise. Beginning with Veterans Day and extending through the holidays, an increased number of fraudulent charities will call, email and advertise directly to residents as way of gathering donations. But the funds they collect won’t ultimately make it to those veterans in need.

Getting duped is easy, too. Scammers use names either similar or identical to real charities as a way of making their phony operation seem official. Even worse, they’ll often share emotionally appealing stories of disabled veterans as a tactic for stealing payment information from caring consumers.

Fortunately, seeing through the fake stories is simpler than you think.

BBBNW+P recommends these tips:

Do your research. Before handing over a donation, find out exactly where the funds are going and who they benefit. The best charities have structured programs in place for allocating their donations, and they’re happy to discuss how they work. If a charity contacting you is low on information, you may want to donate somewhere else.

Be direct. The most effective way for your funds to benefit disabled veterans and others in need is to send your donations directly to the charity of your choice. When you have the option, bypass telemarketers, third parties and other forms of solicitation.

Don’t feel pressured to pay. Legitimate charities are grateful to receive your donation whenever you’re comfortable giving it. Scammers typically want payment as quickly as you can send it. Make sure not to give in to tactics that force you to make a quick decision.

Visit Give.org. BBB accredits charities only if they meet our 20 Standards of Accountability. Give.org offers reports on how well charities meet those standards, evaluating areas including governance and oversight, financial management and effectiveness.