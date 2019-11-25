Local What’s Happening for Nov. 25

Monday

Tumwater’s Sesquicentennial: The community is invited to celebrate Tumwater’s 150th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. at Tumwater City Hall, 555 Israel Road SW. Tumwater, the oldest American settlement on Puget Sound, will celebrate the anniversary of its incorporation as a town in 1869, although the settlement that became Tumwater was established in 1845. Free. Information: 360-754-4120

Vietnam Veteran pinning ceremony in Belfair: U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer will conduct a Congressional pinning ceremony for veterans of the Vietnam War as part of the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War. The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the HUB Center for Seniors, 111 NE Old Belfair Hwy, Belfair. Kilmer will present a commemorative pin to veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of theater. Veterans interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Katy Crabtree at Katy.Crabtree@mail.house.gov or 360-373-9725.

Wednesday

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, staff and volunteers will weed and rake the fallen leaves in the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Sign up in advance at http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov

See the salmon run at Allison Springs: Capitol Land Trust invites the community to share in the experience of the salmon run at Allison Springs, which is not typically open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon, and participants are asked to register in advance at https://capitollandtrust.org/see-the-salmon-run-at-allison-springs-4/?fbclid=IwAR0j0zA1V2P1P5azIRpGZv0NGINPWj7ltlKSyTIFbkH2giXnps6zN6UMPB4 Please wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the weather. It is about a quarter-mile downhill walk to the water on a gravel/dirt/grass trail.

Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner: This is the 50th anniversary of the nonprofit Barb O’Neill Family and Friends serving a community dinner to the low income and needy. The meal will be served from 1-4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE.

Thursday through Feb. 3

Olympia Timberland Library closed for renovation: The library at 313 Eighth Ave. SE is expected to be closed for more than two months. Updates on any changes to the schedule will be posted on TRL.org and on the Olympia Timberland Library Facebook page. The renovation work will widen the aisles, re-position the shelves and furniture, add new information desks, condense the computer layout, refresh the carpet, and provide accessible and flexible community space for programs. During the renovation, patrons will be able to pick up their holds from 1-6 p.m. weekdays (except on holidays) by using the side entrance to the Meeting Room.

Friday

Fish Black Friday campaign: The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is offering anglers opportunities for tight lines rather than long lines by stocking area lakes with thousands of trout averaging 15 to 16 inches in length and weighing up to 3 pounds. Lakes scheduled to be stocked include: Black, Long, and Offut lakes in Thurston County; Spencer Lake in Mason County; Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County; American and Tanwax lakes in Pierce County. Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license. Information: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants or https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov

Tellebration: This concert of oral storytelling, traditional folktales and modern-day stories, told by the South Sound Story Guild, happens at 7 p.m. at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW. Admission is $10 at the door.

Saturday

The Center Artisan Market: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating local vendors and Small Business Saturday with its first artisan market at the center, 512 Washington St. SE. The market will feature 20 vendors selling local and handmade original objects. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lincoln Winter Market: About 65 artists and craftspeople display their local handmade wares from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 213 21st Ave. SE. Hot food and a kids-only market too. Proceeds benefit the Options Parent-Teacher Organization, which funds teachers, students, music, arts, and Spanish instruction.

Insight Meditation with Arinna Weisman: The Oly LGBTQ Meditation group is sponsoring this event from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Friends Meetinghouse, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5-$20 on a sliding scale, with no one turned away for inability to pay. Information: http://arinnaweisman.org/

Sunday

Downtown for the Holidays: The Olympia Downtown Alliance again ushers in the holidays with a Jingle Bell Parade at 1 p.m. and tree lighting at Sylvester Park at 4 p.m., with lots of festivities in between, including visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, live choir and handbell music, and hot chocolate. The parade route begins at Capitol Lake and ends at Sylvester Park, with commentary by parade emcee Mixx96.1 personality Ty Flint on the corner of Fifth and Capital.

Oly Lightstravaganza opening night: Olympia’s largest Christmas light display will showcase 90,000 lights this year at 1515 10th Ave. SE. Santa arrives at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Capital High School choir performance, and the lights turn on at 5 p.m. After that, a live band will play from 5-6 p.m. and cookies and cider will be served until 8 p.m. Donations for the Thurston County Food Bank are welcomed.

