Suspect rams Pierce County vehicles, flees law enforcement in Thurston County

A man in his late 30s was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Yelm after he led law enforcement on a chase that began in Roy, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported that a pick-up truck had rammed two of its vehicles, then headed south on state Route 507 into Thurston County, Lt. Ray Brady said.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Yelm police and Washington State Patrol were involved in the pursuit, he said.

The pursuit took place on a number of Yelm streets and parking lots, Brady said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The suspect finally crashed head-on into a Yelm patrol car on Canal Road. The officer was injured and taken to an area hospital, he said.

After that collision, the suspect fled on foot but was finally taken into custody after he got hung up on a fence in the Canal Road area.

A Sheriff’s Office vehicle also was damaged during the pursuit, Brady said.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including eluding police and vehicular assault, he said.