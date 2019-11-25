3 people hurt after crash near Montesano

Three people were hurt and taken to area hospitals Sunday evening after a two-car crash on U.S. 12 near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 5:15 p.m. Sunday, a 56-year-old Montesano man was headed south on Monte Brady Road at U.S. 12. The second vehicle was headed east on U.S. 12, approaching Monte Brady Road, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the Montesano man entered the median, turned east onto U.S. 12, but failed to yield to the second vehicle. Both crashed in the eastbound lane.

The Montesano man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

A 40-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Redmond, were in the second vehicle. They were taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.