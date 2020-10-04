Bucoda woman hurt after Lacey man crashes motorcycle near Tenino

A passenger on a motorcycle was injured Friday night after the bike crashed south of Tenino, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 32-year-old Bucoda woman was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital after the wreck, troopers say.

The driver, a 40-year-old Lacey man, faces a possible charge of driving under the influence and vehicular assault, according to the State Patrol.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, the two were headed south on state Route 507, just south of Tenino, when troopers say the motorcycle “failed to negotiate a curve and came to rest in the grass on the right shoulder.”