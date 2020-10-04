The Olympian Logo
Bucoda woman hurt after Lacey man crashes motorcycle near Tenino

A passenger on a motorcycle was injured Friday night after the bike crashed south of Tenino, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 32-year-old Bucoda woman was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital after the wreck, troopers say.

The driver, a 40-year-old Lacey man, faces a possible charge of driving under the influence and vehicular assault, according to the State Patrol.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, the two were headed south on state Route 507, just south of Tenino, when troopers say the motorcycle “failed to negotiate a curve and came to rest in the grass on the right shoulder.”

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
