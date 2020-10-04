The Olympian Logo
Driver falls asleep, triggers wreck in Grays Harbor County

A 65-year-old woman fell asleep and drifted into oncoming traffic, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 2:10 p.m. Saturday, the woman was headed north on state Route 109, crossing the Chenois Creek Bridge, when troopers say she crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound vehicle.

State Route 109 runs between Hoquiam and the Ocean Shores area.

The Ocean Shores woman was injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. She also faces a possible charge of negligent driving.

The two men in the other vehicle, both from Roy, Washington, were not hurt, according to the State Patrol.

