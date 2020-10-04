Thurston County ends week with 121 COVID-19 cases, a new weekly high

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County are clearly headed in the wrong direction, new data show.

Three weeks ago, the number of weekly cases fell to a multi-week low of 41. But since then they have shot dramatically higher, rising to 74 cases the next week, followed by 121 cases this past week.

That’s the most in one week since county health officials began tracking the virus on March 9. The previous weekly high was 107 cases the week of July 13.

This past week’s total includes 13 more cases announced on Sunday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, giving the county a total of 1,329.

Sunday’s new cases included two women in their 80s, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 50s, one woman and man in their 40s, a man and woman in their 30s, one man in his 20s and three females between the ages of 10-19, the data show.

Of the overall total, 1,027 people have recovered or are recovering, 101 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 17 have died. One adult family home is still experiencing a COVID-19 facility outbreak, according to the county.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 50 cases on Sunday and no new deaths, giving the county a total of 8,148 cases and 177 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 11 new cases on Saturday for a total of 598 and five deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced three new cases on Thursday for a total of 538 and 10 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 461 and six deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 455 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, giving the state 89,874 cases total with 2,142 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 7.4 million cases have been reported and more than 209,000 people have died as a result, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 35 million cases have been reported and more than 1 million people have died, the data show.