Olympia police looking for white SUV that knocked down light pole

Olympia police are looking for a white SUV that knocked down a light pole and tree on Lilly Road Northeast Sunday night.

After the collision, the driver left the scene, Lt. Paul Lower said Monday.

About 8:45 p.m., the driver of the SUV was headed eastbound on Martin Way, then turned north onto Lilly Road and struck the pole, which was near the intersection.

The driver then continued northbound on Lilly Road, dragging part of the tree, Lower said.

The vehicle is described as a large, white SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, with tinted windows and likely damage to the front of the vehicle and passenger side window, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.