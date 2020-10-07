North Thurston says plan for small-group learning will resume after district hit pause

North Thurston Public Schools announced in an email to families on Tuesday that its plans for in-person, small-group learning will resume, a week after the district put those plans on hold.

“Safety has always been and will remain our top priority for in-person instruction, as demonstrated by our temporary pause to review the most current public health guidance,” the email reads.

Those plans were put on hold Sept. 29. The next day, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, with input from the state Department of Health and the state Department of Labor and Industries, released a document online titled, “Employer Health & Safety Requirements for School Scenarios.”

“After thoroughly reviewing all the expectations, including specific mask requirements for staff in specialized settings, we are resuming our planning for bringing small groups of students on-site,” the email reads.

The district added: “All required personal protective equipment has now been delivered to buildings; and administrators will make sure the proper PPE is provided for the appropriate staff members..”

The small group announcement was sent about 90 minutes before Tuesday’s North Thurston Public Schools board meeting, but it received no mention during the meeting.

“It was a rapidly changing situation and we erred on the side of caution,” district spokeswoman Courtney Schrieve said about the district’s initial decision.

“After clarifying the guidance with the state to ensure student and staff safety, we are back on track to deliver face-to-face instruction for small groups,” she said. “We will always put public safety first and continue to communicate with staff and families as changes arise. These are uncertain times. We have learned to be flexible.”