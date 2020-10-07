Woman has been missing from north Lacey for about 2 weeks, police say

Lacey Police Department is looking for the public’s help finding Elizabeth Deborah Willis, a 69-year-old woman who was last seen about two weeks ago.

Willis lives in north Lacey, according to Lacey Police Sgt. Shannon Barnes.

She would come and go from her residence, Det. Jon Mason told The Olympian, but this extended period of time is unusual. Her sister who lives in Washington, D.C., reported Willis missing Tuesday, he said.

A missing person flier describes Willis as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 212 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Mason said the department doesn’t have a reason to believe Willis may be in danger, but her absence is concerning due to her age and medical status — she has dementia, according to the department.

“She’s very friendly,” Mason said, adding that people who know her call her “Miss Elizabeth.”

“We just want to know she’s safe,” Det. Mason said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contacted Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.