Thurston County COVID-19 cases jump again, rise by 21 on Wednesday

Thurston County COVID-19 cases jumped higher on Wednesday, rising by 21 to an overall total of 1,374, county health officials announced.

The early increase in cases this week, follows a new high for weekly cases, the data show. The county reported 121 cases last week, the most in one week since Thurston County Public Health and Social Services began tracking the pandemic here on March 9.

Wednesday’s new cases included a woman in her 80s, two women in their 70s, four people in their 50s, five people in their 40s and four people in their 20s, the data show.

County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, in her weekly letter to the community, attributed the recent rise in cases to a number of factors: those who delayed their COVID-19 testing due to wildfire smoke, those who traveled over Labor Day weekend and the ensuing week and those who gathered with friends and family. Some, too, contracted the virus at work.

“It is vital for an entire household to quarantine when one member is sick with COVID-19,” she writes in her letter. “People who are sick can be infectious for 10 days (20 days if immunosuppressed) and it is important people isolate themselves from other household members while they are infectious when possible.”

Of the overall total here, 1,027 have recovered or are recovering, 101 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 17 have died. The number of COVID-19 facility outbreaks has also increased again.

Previously one adult family home was dealing with an outbreak, but now that number has grown to five, according to the county.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County added 68 cases on Wednesday and one new death, a Tacoma woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. The county now has a total of 8,289 cases and 178 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported two new cases and one death on Wednesday for a total of 615 and six deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced five new cases Tuesday night for a total of 559 and 11 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported three new cases on Wednesday for a total of 483 and eight deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 545 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, giving the state 91,208 cases total with 2,177 deaths.

In the U.S., more than 7.5 million cases have been reported and more than 211,000 people have died as a result as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, more than 36 million cases have been reported and more than 1 million people have died, the data show.