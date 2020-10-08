Tumwater man climbs tree in Capitol Forest to protest logging in the area

The protester, John Barksdale, says he is in a tree near Unit 1 on this map in Capitol Forest. Courtesy

A three-person protest that started last week in Capitol Forest over plans to log in the area is now just one person — a Tumwater man who has climbed a Douglas Fir and is 75-80 feet off the ground.

“I feel safe and comfortable, and I feel like I can do this,” said John Barksdale, 34, by cell phone Thursday afternoon.

He declined to say whether he has done this before.

Barksdale is opposed to a plan to log timber in the area. The state Department of Natural Resources oversees land put into trust, including at Capitol Forest, and the agency has regular timberland auctions to raise revenue for the state, including school construction.

The recent sale in Capitol Forest, the proceeds of which are for Thurston County, was to a wood products company in Grays Harbor County, DNR spokeswoman Bobbi Cussins said. The property had the sale name of “Chameleon” and was valued at $3.3 million, DNR information shows.

The protest began Sept. 30, a day before the Grays Harbor County business was set to construct a road to access the property, she said.

A negotiator is on scene to work with Barksdale after DNR law enforcement and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the site Wednesday afternoon. Two of the protesters packed up their stuff and left, she said, leaving Barksdale. He has been issued a verbal warning, she said.

Berms in the road to block construction have been removed, but a vehicle that apparently has been filled with cement and is anchoring Barksdale’s tree platform, is still on site, Cussins said.

DNR has not disturbed the vehicle, despite claims to the contrary on social media.

“Safety is our top priority,” she said.

If the vehicle is moved, it could cause Barksdale’s platform to collapse, he said.

“It’s not a safe thing to mess with,” Barksdale said.

The Tumwater man said Thursday he is opposed to industrial logging and believes strongly in the environmental powers of older trees and carbon sequestration. He also called logging an ongoing act of colonialism.

“Resource extraction is a continuation of basically the theft of native lands,” he said. “To me, it’s disgusting.”

Barksdale said he wasn’t sure how long he would be in the tree.

“It’s a very small space, but I have lots of provisions,” he said. He also wants to reach some kind of agreement not to log in the area.

Cussins emphasized that they want the protester to come down.

“It’s about safety,” she said. “ We need everyone safe.”